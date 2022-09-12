Advanced search
VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
2022-09-12
118.68 USD   +0.47%
05:55pSEC charges VMware with misleading investors by obscuring financial performance
RE
05:37pVMware Announces Settlement of Previously Disclosed Investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission
BU
04:34pSEC charges VMware with misleading investors by obscuring financial performance
RE
VMware Announces Settlement of Previously Disclosed Investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission

09/12/2022
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) (the “Company”) today announced that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to resolve a previously disclosed investigation related to the Company’s backlog disclosures in public filings for its 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, which ran from February 3, 2018 through January 31, 2020.

Under the terms of the settlement, the Company has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $8 million without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, which relate to the Company's disclosures. The SEC’s findings do not include any findings that the Company failed to comply with generally accepted accounting principles. The SEC Staff has confirmed that it does not intend to recommend enforcement action against any current or former VMware officers or other member of management in connection with the investigation, and this settlement concludes the matter.

VMware believes this settlement is the right course of action for the Company and continues to be committed to operating at the highest level of integrity, including with respect to its public filings and communications with investors.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 524 M - -
Net income 2023 1 425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 50 205 M 50 205 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.1.93%49 968
ACCENTURE PLC-29.91%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.92%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.45%60 201