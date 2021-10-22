VMware : Announcing EoA for VMware vRealize True Visibility Suite Standard

Effective November 4, 2021, vRealize True Visibility Suite Standard will no longer be available for purchase. The End of Availability (EoA) will not impact general support of the management packs included in this suite. Refer to product lifecycle matrix for the latest updated dates.

In addition, all vRealize Operations users will soon be entitled to use all VMware Management Packs for Storage and Compute, which will be rebranded to vRealize Operations Management Packs. Refer to this page for more details or contact your VMware account team.