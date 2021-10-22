Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Announcing EoA for VMware vRealize True Visibility Suite Standard

10/22/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Effective November 4, 2021, vRealize True Visibility Suite Standard will no longer be available for purchase. The End of Availability (EoA) will not impact general support of the management packs included in this suite. Refer to product lifecycle matrix for the latest updated dates.

In addition, all vRealize Operations users will soon be entitled to use all VMware Management Packs for Storage and Compute, which will be rebranded to vRealize Operations Management Packs. Refer to this page for more details or contact your VMware account team.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01:54pNEXT IN DIGITAL MEDICINE : Moderna
PU
12:44pVMWARE : vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1...
PU
12:44pVMWARE : Building a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Technology Ecosystem
PU
11:54aVMWARE : Owning Your Own Slice of Paradise with VMware Cross-Cloud Services
PU
10:34aVMWARE : Deep dive into OSE 2.1 Kubernetes Backup & Restore
PU
09:44aVMWARE : Cloud Choice for Data – better together in a digital sovereign Europe A sto..
PU
08:04aON THE ROAD TO 1 MILLION TREES : VMware's Journey to Net Zero and You
PU
06:34aVMWARE : Feature Friday Episode 66 – Object Storage Extension 2.1
PU
12:04aEXTREME PERFORMANCE SERIES : Accelerating Oracle Workloads on VMware Hybrid Clouds
PU
10/21VMWARE : Drive Your Sales Engine with the VMware Partner Demand Center
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68 968 M 68 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 164,70 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.17.42%68 968
ACCENTURE PLC32.89%219 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.40%174 585
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.73%115 025
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.55%102 923
INFOSYS LIMITED39.64%98 189