VMware : Appoints John Sabino as Chief Customer Experience Officer

As VMware focuses on delivering the trusted foundation to accelerate our customers' innovation, we continue to hire the best talent in the industry. Today, VMware announced that John Sabino has joined the company as our new Chief Customer Experience Officer.

John joins us from Splunk where he was Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. At Splunk, he oversaw the customer relationship, experience and digital journey for the company's 18,000 customers. During his tenure he increased adoption and Professional Services revenue by 4x, improved global renewals rates by more than 15%, and drove the lowest cost of goods sold in the company while creating one of the most diverse and talented leadership teams within the company. Prior to Splunk, John held executive leadership roles at General Electric and NBC Universal and was a Captain in the United States Army. An experienced executive in the technology and software industries, John will be a key part of our company's growth strategy helping our customers with enhanced global services, customer success, professional services and technical support.

We are thrilled to welcome John to the team. He brings an ideal combination of customer empathy, technical acumen and market experience to drive a world-class customer experience for VMware.

Sumit Dhawan, President at VMware

John graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. As a former U.S. Army Captain, John also joins a large community of VMware military veterans. He currently resides in Westport, CT.