VMware : Appoints John Sabino as Chief Customer Experience Officer

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
As VMware focuses on delivering the trusted foundation to accelerate our customers' innovation, we continue to hire the best talent in the industry. Today, VMware announced that John Sabino has joined the company as our new Chief Customer Experience Officer.

John joins us from Splunk where he was Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. At Splunk, he oversaw the customer relationship, experience and digital journey for the company's 18,000 customers. During his tenure he increased adoption and Professional Services revenue by 4x, improved global renewals rates by more than 15%, and drove the lowest cost of goods sold in the company while creating one of the most diverse and talented leadership teams within the company. Prior to Splunk, John held executive leadership roles at General Electric and NBC Universal and was a Captain in the United States Army. An experienced executive in the technology and software industries, John will be a key part of our company's growth strategy helping our customers with enhanced global services, customer success, professional services and technical support.

We are thrilled to welcome John to the team. He brings an ideal combination of customer empathy, technical acumen and market experience to drive a world-class customer experience for VMware.

Sumit Dhawan, President at VMware

John graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. As a former U.S. Army Captain, John also joins a large community of VMware military veterans. He currently resides in Westport, CT.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:16:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 613 M 63 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 151,91 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.31%63 613
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389