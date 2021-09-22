VMware : Building an AMI – best practices

This blog post is co-authored by Soumay Das, Anish Swaminathan, Georgi Alexandrov, Dean Efrati, and Thiru Bhat

Building an Amazon Machine Image (AMI)

Overview

An Amazon AMI (Amazon Machine Image) is an image with the information needed to launch an instance on AWS (Amazon Web Services). An AMI contains the software configuration needed for the instance, for example, an application server, an operating system, and applications.

This article addresses the use case of building a custom AMI for specific service needs, and the best practices for building such AMIs. Note that you can make changes to an existing AMI and save the changes for future use.

Photon OS and Lightwave AMI

Photon OS platform comes with several pre-packaged applications. The scripts currently build OVAs that you can deploy on VMware environments. However, for non-VMware environments, you need to build other image formats. The following section walks you through the steps for building an AMI for VMware Lightwave with Photon OS as the operating system.

Building the Base Photon OS AMI

Presently, there is no suitable AMI published for Photon OS. Therefore, you must build a Photon OS AMI. This section demonstrates the steps to build an EBS-backed AMI with Photon OS as the base. An EBS-backed AMI ensures the availability of a wide range of instance types for use.

1. Deploy an Amazon Linux instance to the region of your choice. For example, us-west-2.

Note: You can use any Linux-based instance. However, we recommend an Amazon Linux instance for the least resistance.

2. SSH into the deployed instance.

Note: The default user on Amazon Linux is "ec2-user".

3. If you are not using an Amazon Linux instance, follow the steps to install the required AMI tools from the AMI tools

Note: Amazon Linux instance has all the required AMI tools pre-installed.

4. Download the AMI binary from the Downloading Photon OS

Note: In this example, we have used Photon AMI 1.0.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ wget https://bintray.com/artifact/download/vmware/photon/photon-ami-1.0-13c08b6.tar.gz [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ tar -xzf photon-ami-1.0-13c08b6.tar.gz

5. Create a private and public key pair.

$ openssl genrsa 2048 > private-key.pem $ openssl req -new -x509 -nodes -sha256 -days 365 -key private-key.pem -outform PEM -out certificate.pem

6. Set your AWS credentials.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws configure AWS Access Key ID [None]: <access key ID> AWS Secret Access Key [None]: <secret access key> Default region name [None]: us-west-2 Default output format [None]:

7. Create an EBS volume, and then attach the EBS volume to your instance.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ ec2-metadata | grep instance-id instance-id: i-05b0bf990a6f329df [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 create-volume -size 8 -region us-west-2 -availability-zone us-west-2b { "AvailabilityZone": "us-west-2b", "Encrypted": false, "VolumeType": "standard", "VolumeId": "vol-00334b7296d76fb5c", "State": "creating", "SnapshotId": "", "CreateTime": "2017-03-13T23:14:51.483Z", "Size": 8 } [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 attach-volume -volume-id vol-00334b7296d76fb5c -instance-id i-05b0bf990a6f329df -device /dev/xvdb -region us-west-2 { "AttachTime": "2017-03-13T23:16:30.580Z", "InstanceId": "i-05b0bf990a6f329df", "VolumeId": "vol-00334b7296d76fb5c", "State": "attaching", "Device": "/dev/xvdb" }

8. Copy the RAW image file of the Photon AMI to the attached disk.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ dd if=photon-ami-1.0-13c08b6.raw of=/dev/xvdb bs=1M 8192+0 records in 8192+0 records out 8589934592 bytes (8.6 GB) copied, 406.188 s, 21.1 MB/s

9. Mount the disk.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ sudo partprobe /dev/xvdb [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT xvda 202:0 0 8G 0 disk └─xvda1 202:1 0 8G 0 part / xvdb 202:32 0 8G 0 disk ├─xvdb1 202:33 0 2M 0 part └─xvdb2 202:34 0 8G 0 part [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ sudo mkdir /mnt/ebs [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ sudo mount /dev/xvdb2 /mnt/ebs

10. Remove the resolv.conf file, if it exists.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ sudo rm /mnt/ebs/etc/resolv.conf

11. Unmount the disk and then create a snapshot.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ sudo umount /mnt/ebs [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 detach-volume -volume-id vol-00334b7296d76fb5c -region us-west-2 { "AttachTime": "2017-03-13T23:16:30.000Z", "InstanceId": "i-05b0bf990a6f329df", "VolumeId": "vol-00334b7296d76fb5c", "State": "detaching", "Device": "/dev/xvdb" } [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 create-snapshot -region us-west-2 -description "photonOS ebs ami" -volume-id vol-00334b7296d76fb5c { "Description": "photonOS ebs ami", "Encrypted": false, "VolumeId": "vol-00334b7296d76fb5c", "State": "pending", "VolumeSize": 8, "Progress": "", "StartTime": "2017-03-13T23:27:29.000Z", "SnapshotId": "snap-0e3a12eea11ccca46", "OwnerId": "367199020685" } [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 describe-snapshots -region us-west-2 -snapshot-id snap-0e3a12eea11ccca46 { "Snapshots": [ { "Description": "photonOS ebs ami", "Encrypted": false, "VolumeId": "vol-00334b7296d76fb5c", "State": "pending", "VolumeSize": 8, "Progress": "0%", "StartTime": "2017-03-13T23:27:29.000Z", "SnapshotId": "snap-0e3a12eea11ccca46", "OwnerId": "367199020685" } ] } … wait a few minutes [ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 describe-snapshots -region us-west-2 -snapshot-id snap-0e3a12eea11ccca46 { "Snapshots": [ { "Description": "photonOS ebs ami", "Encrypted": false, "VolumeId": "vol-00334b7296d76fb5c", "State": "completed", "VolumeSize": 8, "Progress": "100%", "StartTime": "2017-03-13T23:27:29.000Z", "SnapshotId": "snap-0e3a12eea11ccca46", "OwnerId": "367199020685" } ] }

12. Register the AMI.

[ec2-user@ip-xxx ~]$ aws ec2 register-image -region us-west-2 -name photon-ebs -root-device-name /dev/xvda -block-device-mappings DeviceName=/dev/xvda,Ebs={SnapshotId=snap-0e3a12eea11ccca46} -virtualization-type hvm -architecture x86_64 { "ImageId": "ami-d20d83b2" }

13. Deploy and test the AMI.

Note: Default user on Photon OS is "root".

Building the Lightwave Application AMI

Pre-requisite: Ensure that you have already checked out the photon-controller code, and you are in the root directory.

Execute the following command:

$ cd appliances/lightwave $ packer build -force -only=amazon-ebs -var 'aws_access_key=<aws access key ID> -var 'aws_secret_key=<aws secret access key> -var 'aws_subnet_id=<public subnet ID>' -var 'aws_vpc_id=<vpc ID>' lightwave-packer.json

To summarize, AWS provides multiple ways to build and use a custom machine image based on user needs. We have illustrated a couple of methods, one using VMware's Photon OS.