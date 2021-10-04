Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Calling all VMware Partners in EMEA! Here are our Top 3 Reasons Why You Should Attend VMworld 2021 – this year's unmissable Premier Cloud Event

10/04/2021 | 09:53am EDT
VMworld 2021 is right around the corner, so we've interviewed Anna Lawler, Senior Director, VMware EMEA, to find out why she believes EMEA Partners should be attending VMworld this year!

"VMworld is key to understanding VMware's roadmap, vision and strategy. For Partners in particular the event is a unique platform to access a wealth of technical and business content, engage live with VMware and Industry experts, learn new skills and hear from well-known business and celebrity speakers.

This is our second fully digital VMworld and it's free to attend! There's no cost of travel and VMware will plant a tree for every attendee that logs in.

There are many sessions tailored to our Partners which position the business opportunities we have ahead together. For the Partner Marketers among us, VMworld is a great opportunity to further build relationships with customers and support sales acceleration. The show can act as an anchor for your second half marketing plan, from which you can build on various post event follow up activities. The content catalogue is vast, so where should you start?

I'm building my own VMworld agenda this week and some of my top picks are:

  • Raghu's vision, The VMworld General Session is not-to-be-missed! Accelerating Innovation, Strategies for Winning Across Clouds and Apps GEN3103
  • More broadly, the live sessions! We're all on daily zoom calls these days so take advantage of live interactive sessions such as Meet the Experts, Panels and Tech+ Tutorials.
  • Join the Partner General Session PAR3361 to hear more about the company strategy and how Partner's continue to play a pivotal role, then dial into the EMEA Partner Breakout: Empowering the Partner eco-system for long term success PAR3157 - here you'll hear about opportunities in our commercial space in particular.
  • And finally- close to my heart: What works! Partner Demand Center Users Share Tips for Marketing Success PAR3124 As you're building out on-going marketing plans with VMware, this session is a must see."

You can join Anna and other tech experts from around the globe at this year's VMworld - Sign up here!

Category:News & Highlights

Tags:Events, VMworld, vmworld 2021, VMworld Europe

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 613 M 63 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 151,91 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.31%63 613
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389