VMware : Case Challenge – India Edition 2022

VMware Case Challenge is a team-based case study competition designed for B-school students in India to solve modern-day problems with original, innovative solutions. It runs for more than a month, covering three rounds leading up to the grand finale. The finalists get an opportunity to present their findings in front of a panel made up of VMware Leadership and Senior Managers. In addition, the winners and runners-up receive a pre-placement interview opportunity with VMware and win exciting goodies.

The program was brought to life for the first time in India last year as a pilot project and VMware India just wrapped up the second edition successfully last week. We sat down with Elina Parida, the Program Manager behind the successful launch of this event to learn more about this competition.

VMware Careers: Elina, can you tell us how Case Challenge unfolded at VMware India this year?

Elina Parida: Sure! A panel of four VMware senior leaders and managers came together to create this year's theme, case study objective, and problem statements. Including the core panel of the event, there were seven other reviewers involved. They reviewed all the submissions from the executive summary round, case submissions round, and case presentations round.

This year's theme, "Reimagining Sustainability for a Hybrid Workforce" explored the hybrid workforce of the future while making it sustainable and flexible for balancing productivity. The objective of the case was to get the views of the participating teams on the following:

How do organizations maintain a 'Carbon Neutral' Hybrid Workplace?

How should organizations balance productivity for the enterprise, workforce flexibility, and prioritize ESG(Environmental Social Governance) goals?

Tool recommendation for measuring the carbon footprint of a hybrid workplace

Green investments and best practices that will make a hybrid workplace sustainable

Registrations opened in December 2021 and we had around 480 teams from 15 B-schools across India registered for this competition. Six teams made it to the finals from Vinod Gupta School of Management, IIT Kharagpur; Management Development Institute, Gurgaon; National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai and NMIMS, Mumbai.

VMware Careers: What feedback have you heard from the participants and the reviewing panel involved in Case Challenge this year?

Elina Parida: We have received highly positive responses from our reviewers and participants. When asked what their key takeaway from the event is, here's what our reviewers had to say:



Here's what the participants had to say when asked the same question:



Fireside Chat Panel - Shalini Singh, Arjun Basu, and Laxmi J



Lastly, one of the finalists had the following to say when asked to describe his experience in Case Challenge:

VMware Careers: This, more than a month-long competition, ends with attendees presenting their recommendations & findings to a panel of VMware judges. Can you please share more about the Grand Finale and winning submission of VMware Case Challenge India 2022?

Elina Parida: The Grand Finale included team introductions, presentations, and a fireside chat with Shalini Singh (Senior Manager, Sustainability Operations) and Laxmi J (Senior Director - IT Colleague Support) moderated by Arjun Basu (Sr. Director, Engineering SaaS Commerce).

Through this session on Sustainability and the Future of Work, the participants got an opportunity to know more about how VMware functions. It throws light on how VMware is enabling its employees to work remotely, focus on reimagining sustainability in line with its 2030 goals which have environment and sustainability as the main focal point, and how everyone can inculcate sustainable habits in their daily lives.

Team VHypervisors comprising ofNishant Patil, Sudipta Ghosh, and Attish Jain from NMIMS, Mumbai emerged as winners for Case Challenge 2022. Their presentation was based on a storytelling format, and they proposed a comprehensive solution model for a sustainable hybrid workforce. Their recommendations were as follows:

A user-friendly app for hot-desking - 'vDesking' for an ad-hoc mechanism of resource allocation that can be integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning, HR, Financial Systems having presence and utilization measurements through dashboards and reports to be used for workspace decisions.

To maintain a carbon-neutral hybrid workspace - occupancy sensor-based lightening/air conditioning, distributed power management system, work schedule-based seating plans, and environment monitoring sensors.

To address the challenges concerning the balance of productivity, flexibility, and ESG goals - various policies and practices including SMART goal setting, achieving D&I, increasing ESG IQ of employees, fun meetups, workcations, and regular pulse surveys along with the use of technology like collaboration tools, whiteboards, cloud productivity management with sturdy governance framework.

Green investments and best practices like Hybrid Cloud Extension (HCX), EcoVadis score, Circular Blockchain, and AI for efficient resource utilization, IOT (Internet of Things) enabled workspaces, passive designs, and green buildings. The evaluation criteria for the same would-be Net Emission Score, Net Promoter Score, E-SAT score, Compliance Percent, Feasibility, Brand Equity, and Timeliness.



They also developed a web application to calculate carbon emission for the hybrid workforce which can be accessed here.

I extend my congratulations to the winners, runners-up, participants, and panel members for making the second edition of the VMware Case Challenge India a remarkable success!

Applications for VMware Case Challenge India 2023 will open in late December 2022. Stay tuned to our University Talent social media channels for the coming edition announcements.

