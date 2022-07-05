Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
114.03 USD   -0.03%
05:44pVMWARE : Chip Childers Joins VMware as Chief Open Source Officer
PU
04:19pVMware, Broadcom Deal Proceeds as Go-Shop Period Ends
MT
06/30VMWARE : What's new in ControlUp Scoutbees – Q2 2022
PU
VMware : Chip Childers Joins VMware as Chief Open Source Officer

07/05/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
VMware today announced that Chip Childers has joined the company as vice president and Chief Open Source Officer.

"We're delighted that Chip has joined VMware," said Chris Wolf, VMware's Chief Research and Innovation Officer. "The upstream and community work, as well as the outstanding compliance efforts from our Open Source Program Office, are critical to the success of our customers, the communities we work with and VMware."

"I am extraordinarily happy to be joining VMware because of its strategic and high profile embrace of open source and its clear grasp of the importance of building inclusive cultures," Childers said. "Both are positive-sum approaches to growing a great business. When an organization such as VMware embraces positive-sum thinking, it improves outcomes for customers, partners, employees, the broader industry and the company itself."

Childers brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise infrastructure and cloud computing. Most recently, he was at Puppet Labs, where he served as Chief Architect and led their innovation program, incubated multiple new products, and aligned their open source strategy to evolving business needs.

Previously, Childers co-founded the Cloud Foundry Foundation and served as its Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director. While at the Cloud Foundry Foundation, he transformed the organization from an independent nonprofit to a directed fund within the Linux Foundation. VMware is a platinum member of both the Cloud Foundry Foundation and the Linux Foundation.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 582 M - -
Net income 2023 1 519 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48 070 M 48 070 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,0%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 114,03 $
Average target price 139,88 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-1.57%48 070
ACCENTURE PLC-32.30%177 525
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.46%149 966
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.53%89 076
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.18%79 061
FORTINET, INC.-20.19%46 047