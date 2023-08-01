Share "VMware Cloud on AWS expands to second location in Australia" on Twitter

Sydney, AUSTRALIA (1 August 2023) -- VMware today announces VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is now available in the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region. This brings the total number of VMware Cloud on AWS available regions in Australia to two including Sydney, and eight across Asia Pacific. This expanded presence in Australia will enable more customers to run VMware vSphere-based workloads in consistent hybrid cloud environments, with optimised access to native AWS services, without changing their existing infrastructure.

VMware Cloud on AWS is a jointly engineered service that brings VMware's enterprise class Software-Defined Data Centre software to AWS's highly secure, extensive, and reliable global infrastructure. Delivered as an on-demand service, this enables enterprise workloads to run more securely on both virtual machines and containers at scale. The VMware Cloud solution provides integrated Kubernetes and optimised access to more than 200 native AWS services, including database, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, to enable a pragmatic approach to app modernisation. Built-in VMware NSX security capabilities also help detect and stop threats early. This includes lateral movement within and across cloud and data centre environments.

Since the rollout of VMware Cloud on AWS globally, VMware has seen consistent adoption by customers worldwide across a wide range of industries, including logistics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, government, education, professional services and technology, looking to migrate workloads to the cloud, modernise their applications, extend their existing data centres, and create cloud-delivered virtual desktop infrastructure. The AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region will accelerate innovation and growth by providing customers with even more options to run workloads with greater resilience and availability, store data securely in Australia, and deliver even lower latency for customers.

"We are pleased to be enhancing the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS across Australia," said Brad Anderson, Vice President and Managing Director A/NZ, VMware. "Australian customers are already using VMware Cloud on AWS to deploy, migrate, and better protect applications at scale, while leveraging innovative capabilities from both AWS and VMware to accelerate their application modernisation initiatives. With the launch of VMware Cloud on AWS in the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, our Australian customers can take advantage of added flexibility, scalability and security for their mission-critical workloads."

Melbourne-based MLC Life Insurance is using VMware Cloud on AWS. Scott Brown, Head of Insurance Technology at MLC Life Insurance, said, "When we moved to VMware Cloud on AWS to exit the data centre, we significantly reduced our technology cost to operate. That allowed us to redirect funding and resources toward meeting our business objectives, becoming more agile and ultimately, delivering a better offering for our customers."

"In January, we launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Melbourne) Region, providing customers with extra flexibility, scalability, and security for crucial workloads. We are planning to invest more than $6.8 billion in Australia by 2037 through this new AWS Region, adding about $15.9 billion to the national GDP," said Rianne van Veldhuizen, Managing Director, AWS, Australia and New Zealand. "The expansion of VMware Cloud on AWS to Australia's newest AWS Infrastructure Region reinforces our obsession to help customers migrate to AWS easily and securely, drive innovation through modernising and deploying new applications, and optimise costs while simultaneously scaling demand. For over five years, AWS and VMware have maintained a strong local and global collaboration, helping customers realise the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS. We look forward to working with our customers and partners on delivering these benefits to help continue driving business transformation goals."

VMware and AWS share a close and extensive collaboration. Both companies have established dedicated sales, solution architecture and customer success teams to help customers realise the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS. The services are available for purchase through both AWS and VMware, as well as through the companies' respective partners. More than 300 partner technology solutions that are validated on VMware Cloud on AWS are available to customers.

AWS is VMware's preferred public cloud partner for all vSphere-based workloads and VMware Cloud on AWS is the preferred AWS service for all vSphere-based workloads. VMware Cloud on AWS supports application migration and modernisation, data centre migration, data centre extension, disaster & ransomware recovery with VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery service, and cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure, among others. For more information about VMware Cloud on AWS, visit: https://www.vmware.com/products/vmc-on-aws.html.

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

