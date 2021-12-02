VMware : Congratulations to Our 2021 ACE Winners!

For the 17th year in a row VMware held an exclusive Customer Success event for our VMware Success 360™ and Technical Account Management customers. During the event, the VMware Customer Success TAM team recognized outstanding customer achievements in solving business problems using VMware technology.

Our TAM services reach thousands of customers worldwide! This year's nominations came from Technical Account Managers representing over 20 countries. Customers were nominated and scored by a global committee based on criteria that mirrors many VMware EPIC2 and Leadership Code values:

We are pleased to announce our 2021 ACE winners!

AMERICAS WINNERS

Peel Regional Police in the United States is building community trust by modernizing their daily procedures with a body camera program. Their peers and the industry recognized Peel Regional Police for this successful program. Community | Innovation | Integrity | Vision "Our VMware TAM has become an indispensable extension of the PRP IT Team. Without Devon we would not have had the expertise required to revamp our Horizon implementation which delivered a greatly improved user experience to our customers (police officers and civilian staff)." Tony Ventura, MA, CISSP, Director, Information Technology Services, Peel Regional Police

A multi-national managed healthcare and insurancecompany in the United States embarked on a major digital transformation journey to automate everything and empower internal applications teams with on-demand resources. Culture | Execution | Value Realization | Vision

United States Senate Federal Credit Union, which has been operating for the past 86 years, has transformed their business by driving technology adoption in the service of their customers and employees. Infrastructure modernization and remote work initiatives have allowed them to adapt and prosper. Adoption | Execution | Grit | Vision

U.S. Air Force Reserve Command transformed user experiences with their "desktop anywhere" solution. The solution is a game-changer for the organization, providing users with non-stop access and productivity using any device. Adoption | Execution | Partnership | Vision "The Air Force Reserve Command is an organization supporting the nation every day with Citizen Airmen from all walks of life from across the country. In order for the Command to accomplish its many missions, we depend on our industry partners to facilitate, enable, support and sustain our critical mission capabilities and operations. VMware is an essential, key partner continuously enabling our mission successes for our warfighters around the world." Clayton Sammons, Deputy A6, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command

Veritas exemplifies IT best practices and routinely encourages individuals to uplift skills advancement for the entire team. Their commitment to technology excellence and partnership with VMware has allowed them to gain the most value from their VMware investments. Execution | Growth | Integrity | Partnership

ASIA-PACIFIC JAPAN WINNERS

Fujitsu Cloud Technologies Limited in Japan has developed a non-disruptive live migration service to the cloud that has reduced migration times by 65%. Kei Hamanaka, Head of Cloud Infrastructure at Fujitsu Cloud Technologies Limited, is recognized for his outstanding achievements in support of the live migration service. Adoption | Effectiveness | Innovation | Partnership

A hybrid and public cloud services providerin India providing end-to-end-intelligent solutions has been an early adopter of VMware technology. They partner with VMware to deliver innovative solutions to their customers. Adoption | Partnership | Value Realization

An electric company in China is forging ahead with their VMware SDDC solution. Their work will create the blueprint, governance and advice for a major project within their organization. Adoption | Effectiveness | Innovation | Vision

A medical diagnostics provider in Australia transformed the way they deliver pathology and clinical services in the private healthcare industry to expedite national vaccination and pathology lab services to disrupt the spread of COVID-19. Adoption | Grit | Passion | Value Realization

A semiconductor manufacturer in China is maximizing the value of their VMware investments through best practices, custom dashboards and enhanced operations tools to achieve their outcomes with confidence. Growth | Partnership | Value Realization | Vision

A financial services group in Singapore has pushed the limits of its IT efficiency and applications to deliver superior digital experiences to employees and customers. Their drive for continuous innovation allows them to adapt to the ever-changing business environment. Adoption | Innovation | Partnership | Vision

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WINNERS

Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH in Germany is an innovative and progressive customer who is committed to providing exceptional digital workspace experiences to their employees. Culture | Innovation | Partnership | Passion "In close cooperation and partnership with our Technical Account Manager, we continuously strive to improve the user experience of our Corporate Mobile Service which is built on VMware Workspace One. Our feedback is valued by VMware's product management and often finds its way into the product. Amongst others, especially the details about our intensive accessibility evaluations help increasing the user experience for our internal users and also other customers." Florian Loos, Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH, Product Owner Corporate Mobile Service

A healthcare provider in Germany broke down silos to improve communication and data sharing for their employees while ensuring security for its many devices, apps and systems. Drive | Growth | Partnership | Vision

A finance organization in France is responding to the challenges of digital transformation to strengthen its competitive position. Adoption | Efficiency | Execution | Innovation

A telco provider in East Africa provides superior digital voice and data solutions through flexible and agile application development for its growing customer base. Efficiency | Execution | Innovation | Vision

A university in Switzerland is providing more value to IT users through a rearchitecting and reorganizing effort to achieve an Anything-as-a-Service model. Culture | Drive | Partnership | Passion

Congratulations to all the winners!

These amazing customers will receive a crystal trophy presented by their Customer Success Technical Account Manager. We're looking forward to another successful year ahead of innovation and collaboration!

VMware TAMs are advocates, gurus and coaches all in one who partner with organizations to help them achieve their outcomes. If you don't have a TAM (and you really should), learn more about VMware Technical Account Management Services on the web or contact your VMware sales representative.