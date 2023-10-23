VMware Cross-Cloud Services help customers modernize, optimize, and better protect their organizations

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that VMware Cross-Cloud services are available to customers through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. VMware customers can take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with VMware Cross-Cloud services to migrate and operate applications on OCI more efficiently, innovate faster, and improve resiliency.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

VMware Cross-Cloud services is a family of multi-cloud services customers can use to build, run, and manage applications on OCI. Organizations can now use their existing Oracle Universal Credits to consume VMware Cross-Cloud services through private offers to modernize their mission-critical enterprise apps on OCI. For customers, this offers a quicker and painless path to the cloud. The following VMware Cross-Cloud services are available immediately in Oracle Cloud Marketplace:

VMware Tanzu: a modular application platform for developing, operating and optimizing modern apps on multi-cloud infrastructure. Tanzu offerings currently available in the marketplace include VMware Tanzu Mission Control Self-Managed , VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Application Service .

VMware Aria: a multi-cloud management portfolio that provides a set of end-to-end solutions for managing the cost, performance, configuration, and delivery of infrastructure and applications. Aria offerings currently available in the marketplace include VMware Aria Universal Suite and VMware Aria Operations for Networks .

VMware Site Recovery Manager (SRM) : an on-demand disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that protects critical data and apps while delivering cloud flexibility and economics.

“Today marks another step in the continued evolution of the VMware and Oracle partnership as together we help customers in their continued transition to the cloud,” said Abhay Kumar, vice president, hyperscalers, and technology partners, VMware. “Building on our announcement that Oracle Cloud VMware Solution is available to customers through our VMware Cloud Universal program, we are now making it easier for customers to accelerate app and cloud modernization initiatives using their existing, pre-approved IT budgets to purchase VMware Cross-Cloud services via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with VMware by making their Cross-Cloud services available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president, Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. “Our continued collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering tremendous value to our customers by providing an even more comprehensive suite of VMware solutions. We look forward to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

