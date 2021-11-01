Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware-Dell Spin-Off Deal Successfully Completed

11/01/2021 | 06:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The spin-off of VMware from Dell Technologies has been completed. The companies will strengthen their mutually beneficial, strategic relationship and continue to co-engineer solutions for customers through a new commercial agreement.

The spin-off provides an opportunity to enhance and strengthen VMware's partnership with Dell. We maintain a strong commercial and technology partnership with Dell, which preserves the most valuable parts of our relationship while allowing strategic flexibility of an open ecosystem for both companies.

VMware will have an enhanced ability to extend its ecosystem across all cloud vendors and on-premises infrastructure vendors with a simplified capital structure that will support growth opportunities. An extended ecosystem, which includes our strategic partnership with Dell, will uniquely position us to execute on our multi-cloud strategy, and to provide customers our solutions and services on any​ public cloud and any infrastructure.

I'm excited about this milestone and what it means for our partners.

Growing a More Robust Ecosystem

VMware has immensely benefitted from our partnership with Dell, including the unique growth synergies that have allowed us to execute on our strategy and become one of the world's leading multi-cloud infrastructure companies. As we enter the next phase of growth, our strategy is to provide multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. This transaction helps VMware accelerate this strategy by leveraging freedom, stand-alone governance model, and a flexible and simple ownership structure.

As a stand-alone company, we will have a greater ability to grow an even broader, more robust ecosystem across all cloud and on-premises infrastructure vendors. The opportunities will expand for VMware and for our partner ecosystem. Over time, we will use our strong financial position and continued emphasis on innovation to explore and grow new partnership opportunities.

As I shared at VMworld, multi-cloud is and will continue to be at the center of everything we do; we expect multi-cloud will be the ubiquitous operating model for digital businesses for the next 20 years. The need for partners and the connected ecosystem has never been greater. As VMware transitions to a customer-first, partner-led strategy, we're prioritizing the partner experience and we want our partners to be the multi-cloud delivery model. Our goal is to lead the multi-cloud transformation and become the most essential software ecosystem in the world, with our partners leading the way.

Creating Customers for Life

This is an incredibly exciting milestone for VMware that supports our transition to the next chapter as a multi-cloud and applications leader and bringing a host of benefits to customers. Our customers will continue to benefit from VMware's software innovation combined with Dell's GTM scale and will receive the same high-quality products and superior service from us that they are accustomed to.

VMware's mission is to unleash the power of VMware's connected ecosystems to create customer-for-life value. We are committed to our partnership with our customers, and we are confident this transaction will enhance our ability to deliver the trusted foundation to accelerate customers' innovation-which is and will remain our top priority.

The spin-off gives us flexibility to build a well-balanced ecosystem of partners as a stand-alone company while maintaining our deep, strategic relationship with Dell. I'm excited for the future of our continued strategic relationship with Dell as we work together to create and deliver solutions for our mutual customers.

Sandy Hogan
Senior Vice President, ​
Worldwide Partner and​ Commercial Organization

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
06:39pVMware-Dell Spin-Off Deal Successfully Completed
PU
05:54pTech Up As Traders Buy Into Electric-Car Cos -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:19pAfter Dell spinout, VMware CEO looks to cloud partnerships and M&A
RE
04:49pA NEW CHAPTER FOR VMWARE : Spin-Off from Dell Technologies Completed - Form 8-K
PU
04:39pVMWARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Defin..
AQ
04:29pThe Start of a New Era for VMware
PU
04:18pA NEW CHAPTER FOR VMWARE : Spin-Off from Dell Technologies Completed
BU
04:07pThe 3 Drivers of Global Healthcare Digital Transformation
PU
10:37aTHE BEST WAY TO START AN IT CAREER : Pursue a VCTA!
PU
07:35aMarketScreener's World Press Review - November 1, 2021
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 839 M 63 839 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 151,70 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.16%63 525
ACCENTURE PLC37.36%226 626
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.18.69%167 641
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.62%112 130
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.74%106 470
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.27.41%94 597