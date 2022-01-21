Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : Dynamic Environment Manager and OneDrive for Business Integration – Ron's Cool Feature of the Week

01/21/2022
This week I spoke with Pim van de Vis about a new Dynamic Environment Manager feature that allows DEM user configurations to be stored in Microsoft OneDrive versus a typical Windows share.

By leveraging your existing OneDrive for Business subscriptions, you have the ability to access user settings across virtual and physical, on-prem, or in the cloud.

This feature is also starting to be used by organizations using modern management for Windows 10 machines that are being used for "remote" work (and thus will not have access to shares unless connected via VPN).

Obviously, DEM stores and allows for more user environment configurations and customizations than simple profile storage, but this feature is great for addressing profile storage in hybrid VDI environments and Windows 10 corporate devices that are deployed to remote employees.

For more information, checkout the Dynamic Environment Manager product page, and (more importantly) the DEM documentation and Tech Zone content.

In the Ron's Cool Feature video series, I talk with VMware Product Managers, Engineers, and Field Engineers to dig into and find cool and sometimes overlooked features within our product stacks. Some of these will be new and exciting with lots of fanfare, and others may just be a cool feature that I think has been overlooked but has the ability to really impact the average admin that is dealing with our technology on a daily basis.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
05:22aVMWARE : Feature Friday Episode 78 – VMware NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director ..
05:22aVMWARE : Dynamic Environment Manager and OneDrive for Business Integration – Ron's C..
04:43aDOWN TO EARTH : Is There Really a Commercial Case to Take Environmental, Social and Govern..
01/20SPRING INTO A NEW CERTIFICATION : VCP Application Modernization Develop 2022
01/20VMWARE : Joins the Green Software Foundation
01/20VMWARE : Frost & Sullivan Recognizes VMware for Global SD-WAN Market Leadership
01/20VMware SASE Launched by BT As A Managed Service
01/20VMWARE : Guidance to VMware Horizon customers regarding Log4j
01/19VMWARE : Managing a VMware Cloud for Dummies
01/19VMWARE : Network Automation with NSX-T 3.2 and vRealize Automation
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 529 M 52 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 124,96 $
Average target price 152,84 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.7.84%52 529
ACCENTURE PLC-17.33%216 580
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.36%190 410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.12%117 319
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.39%102 821
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.65%92 835