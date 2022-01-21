VMware : Dynamic Environment Manager and OneDrive for Business Integration – Ron's Cool Feature of the Week

This week I spoke with Pim van de Vis about a new Dynamic Environment Manager feature that allows DEM user configurations to be stored in Microsoft OneDrive versus a typical Windows share.

By leveraging your existing OneDrive for Business subscriptions, you have the ability to access user settings across virtual and physical, on-prem, or in the cloud.

This feature is also starting to be used by organizations using modern management for Windows 10 machines that are being used for "remote" work (and thus will not have access to shares unless connected via VPN).

Obviously, DEM stores and allows for more user environment configurations and customizations than simple profile storage, but this feature is great for addressing profile storage in hybrid VDI environments and Windows 10 corporate devices that are deployed to remote employees.

For more information, checkout the Dynamic Environment Manager product page, and (more importantly) the DEM documentation and Tech Zone content.

