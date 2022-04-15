Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
113.73 USD   -0.46%
05:00aVMWARE CLOUD ON AWS : What's New in Apr 2022
PU
05:00aVMWARE : Easier growth in the cloud
PU
05:00aVMWARE : Retail Resilience – 10 Takeaways from NRF 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Easier growth in the cloud

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Large companies can sometimes face technological challenges that build up costs over time. Scandinavia's leading media corporation Schibsted solved this by going cloud-native.

By Marius Wærhaug Madsen

Certain kinds of companies push the evolution of entire markets they operate in. Norwegian media corporation Schibsted is one of those companies.

Now owning some of the biggest online marketplaces in the Nordic countries, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, Schibsted realized they had an innovation advantage in going cloud-native.

"Because we are able to cut the operating costs for a company offloading parts of their data centre into ours, we will have a competitive advantage," says Ken Sivertsen, Cloud Infrastructure Architect at Schibsted Enterprise Technology.

Originally newspapers were the core business for Schibsted for nearly 100 years since its founding in 1839. But eventually, they expanded into classifieds and now own popular marketplaces such as Finn.no, Blocket.se, Tori.fi just to name a few, in addition to 19 newspapers and many more.

Recently Schibsted acquired eBay Classifieds in Denmark. To support their rapid expansion, they chose VMware Cloud on AWS as their platform.

"We have a public cloud strategy, and traditional workloads are now running on VMware Cloud on AWS. It is a scalable platform that we are taking full advantage of to become cloud-native. We were one of the first customers in the Nordics who started using it," says Sivertsen.

To learn more about Schibsted and how they work with VMware to become cloud-native, please read the full story here.

Category:Success Stories

Tags:cloud-native, multi-cloud, partners, VMware Cloud on AWS

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
