ELECTION INFORMATION BOOKLET AND FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS This Election Information Booklet provides answers to frequently asked questions regarding how to make your "Merger Consideration" (as defined in the Merger Agreement) election in connection with the acquisition (the "Transaction") of VMware, Inc. ("VMware") by Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"). This booklet does not contain all of the information that may be important to you, and we urge you to read carefully all of the instructions on the election form and the letter of transmittal (the "Election Form"), including Instructions related thereto. After reviewing these materials, please complete the Election Form and send it in the enclosed envelope, along withyour VMware stock certificate(s) (if you hold certificated shares) ora Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, which is to be used if your VMware common stock is in the form of a stock certificate and such stock certificate is not included with your Election Form or if you hold your shares in electronic book-entry form and the procedures for book-entry transfer cannot be completed by the time your Election Form is sent to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "Exchange Agent"), a completed Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") Form W-9 or an appropriate IRS Form W-8, as applicable (if included in your materials), and a Special Payment and Delivery Form (if applicable), to the Exchange Agent no later thanthe Election Deadline (as defined below) (as it may be extended). VMware and Broadcom will publicly announce the anticipated deadline for submitting the Election Form (the "Election Deadline") at least three (3) business days prior to the Election Deadline. The Election Deadline will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the date that is five (5) business days prior to Broadcom's good faith estimate of the anticipated closing date of the Transaction or such other date as may be mutually agreed to by VMware and Broadcom. VMware and Broadcom will promptly announce any extension(s) of the Election Deadline. In order for your election of the Merger Consideration to be properly made and effective, the Exchange Agent must RECEIVE no later than the Election Deadline (as it may be extended) the following signed and completed documents: Election Form; IRS Form W-9 or an appropriate IRS Form W-8, as applicable (if included in your materials); and If you hold certificated shares: your VMware stock certificate(s) or a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (if your VMware stock certificate(s) is (are) not included with your Election Form); or If you hold your shares in electronic, book-entry form and the procedures for book-entry transfer cannot be completed by the time your Election Form is sent to the Exchange Agent: a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

If you submit a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, in order for your election to be effective, you must deliver your VMware stock certificate(s) or complete the procedures for book- entry transfer, to which the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery relates by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time within two (2) business days after the Election Deadline (as it may be extended). FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS Why have I been sent an Election Form?

On May 26, 2022, VMware, Broadcom and certain of their respective subsidiaries entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which VMware will be acquired by Broadcom. Subject to the allocation and proration procedures in the Merger Agreement, you, as a VMware stockholder, have the opportunity to elect the form of the Merger Consideration that you will receive for your shares of VMware Class A common stock ("VMware common stock"). You may elect to receive for each share of VMware common stock that you own,

(i) $142.50 in cash without interest (the "Cash Consideration") or (ii) 0.25200 of a share of Broadcom common stock (the "Stock Consideration"). Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares in an amount equal to (1) the fraction of a share (after taking into account all shares of VMware common stock held by you at the Closing Effective Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement, and such time, the "Effective Time") and rounded to the nearest one thousandth when expressed in decimal form) of Broadcom common stock to which you would otherwise be entitled multiplied by (2) the last reported sale price of Broadcom common stock on the NASDAQ (as reported in the Wall Street Journal or, if not reported therein, in another authoritative source mutually selected by Broadcom and VMware) on the last complete trading day prior to the date of the Effective Time. You may elect to receive Cash Consideration for some portion of your shares of VMware common stock and Stock Consideration for the remaining portion of your shares of VMware common stock (a "Mixed Election"). The aggregate consideration, however, is subject to the allocation and proration procedures set forth in the Merger Agreement, and accordingly, you may not receive the same proportion of Cash Consideration and Stock Consideration that you elect to receive (see Question 5). What is the Election Form?

The enclosed Election Form has two purposes. First, it lets us know your preferred form of Merger Consideration for your shares of VMware common stock ( i.e. , cash, shares of Broadcom common stock or a combination of both). Second, if you hold your shares of VMware common stock in certificated form, it allows you to surrender your VMware stock certificate(s) in order to receive payment for the shares of VMware common stock that you own upon completion of the Transaction. How do I use the Election Form?

Enclosed in this package is a complete set of instructions. A summary of the instructions follows: When completed, sign and date the Election Form, indicating your preferred form of Merger Consideration for your shares of VMware common stock, and mail it to the -2-

Exchange Agent in the enclosed envelope. If you hold your VMware shares in certificated form, you must include with your completed Election Form your VMware stock certificates (or a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, which is included in this package). Your election will be valid only with respect to your stock represented by certificates or Notice of Guaranteed Delivery included in your completed Election Form. Do not sign the back of your stock certificates. If you hold your shares of VMware common stock in electronic, book-entry form, you do not need to include any stock certificates with your completed Election Form. Please note that if your shares of VMware common stock are held in a joint account, signatures of both owners are required on the Election Form. Please use the enclosed envelope to return your election materials to the Exchange Agent, including your stock certificate(s) representing your shares of VMware common stock (if applicable). If you do not use the enclosed envelope, your election materials and stock certificate(s) representing your shares of VMware common stock (if applicable) must be sent to the Exchange Agent at one of the addresses provided below. Please ensure sufficient time so that the election materials and stock certificate(s) representing your shares of VMware common stock (if applicable) are received by the Exchange Agent no later than the Election Deadline (as it may be extended). If delivering by Registered & Overnight Mail: If delivering by First Class Mail: Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Attn: Corporate Actions Voluntary Offer Attn: Corporate Actions Voluntary Offer 150 Royall Street, Suite V P.O. Box 43011 Canton, MA 02021 Providence, RI 02940-3011 If you submitted a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery by the Election Deadline (as it may be extended), in order for your election to be effective, you must deliver your VMware stock certificate(s) to the Exchange Agent at the address above, or complete the procedures for book-entry transfer, by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time within two (2) business days after the Election Deadline (as it may be extended). If you are mailing stock certificates, we recommend that you make copies of your stock certificates and completed Election Form. We also recommend sending your stock certificates by registered mail, return receipt requested, and insured for at least 3% of the market value of the stock on the date of such mailing. This is the amount that it commonly costs to replace a lost certificate. Please do not send any documents directly to VMware, Broadcom or Georgeson LLC (the "Information Agent"). Note that you will not be able to sell or otherwise transfer your shares of VMware common stock after making your election. By signing the Election Form, you agree to surrender for exchange your VMware common stock and you confirm that you have complied with all the requirements as stated in the Instructions. You may, at any time prior to the Election Deadline, change or revoke your election with written notice to the Exchange Agent and a revised and properly completed Election Form. -3-

What happens if I do not properly complete or send in the Election Form or if I miss the Election Deadline?

If you do not respond, or if the Exchange Agent does not receive your Election Form by the Election Deadline, or your Election Form is not completed properly, or the Exchange Agent does not receive your stock certificates (or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for your certificated shares of VMware common stock) by the Exchange Deadline, or the procedures for book-entry transfer are not completed by the Election Deadline (or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in respect of the shares related thereto is not received by the Election Deadline), you will be deemed not to have made an election as to the form of Merger Consideration to be received in exchange for your shares of VMware common stock in the Transaction. As a result, as provided in the Merger Agreement, you will receive the Cash Consideration, the Stock Consideration or a combination of the Cash Consideration and the Stock Consideration as determined by Broadcom and the Exchange Agent in accordance with the allocation and proration procedures set forth in the Merger Agreement. When the Transaction is completed, an additional letter of transmittal will be sent to you requesting that you surrender your VMware stock certificates, if any, in order to receive the Merger Consideration.

You bear the risk of proper and timely delivery. Am I guaranteed to receive the Merger Consideration I ask for on the Election Form?

No.

The Merger Agreement contains allocation and proration provisions that are designed to ensure that 50% of the aggregate shares of VMware common stock outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction will be exchanged for the Cash Consideration and the remaining 50% of the aggregate shares of VMware common stock will be exchanged for the Stock Consideration. After the Election Deadline, Broadcom and the Exchange Agent will calculate the amount of cash and/or shares of Broadcom common stock to be distributed to each VMware stockholder based on all valid elections received and in accordance with the allocation and proration procedures set forth in the Merger Agreement and described in the section entitled "The Merger Agreement-Effect of the Transactions" on pages 95-98 of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus of VMware and Broadcom with respect to the Transaction (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Neither VMware nor Broadcom makes any recommendation as to whether VMware stockholders should elect to receive cash, Broadcom common stock or a combination thereof in the Transaction. Each VMware stockholder must make its, his or her own decision with respect to such election. When can I expect to receive my Merger Consideration?

Assuming that you make a proper election and the Exchange Agent receives all of the required documents by the Election Deadline, we expect that your check and/or statement of holdings, which will reflect your new account and share balance with -4-