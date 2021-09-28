Share "VMware Enhances Developer‑Ready Infrastructure" on Twitter

VMware today announced VMware vSphere 7 Update 3 and VMware vSAN 7 Update 3. The new releases include enhancements that deliver developer-ready infrastructure, simplify operations and enable customers to scale without compromise. Together, they further enable customers to innovate and accelerate their app modernization needs in today's fast-changing environments.

These updates help IT simplify management of on-prem and cloud environments, increase application performance, and provide a single platform for VMs and containers. Additionally, they support both traditional and modern workloads such as AI/ML.

The new releases introduce:

vSphere VM Service Support for vGPUs : Using the VM Service through Kubernetes API, developers can provision VMs that leverage underlying GPU hardware resources.

: Using the VM Service through Kubernetes API, developers can provision VMs that leverage underlying GPU hardware resources. Simplified Setup of vSphere with VMware Tanzu : Faster and easier setup of networking with fewer steps and inputs needed.

: Faster and easier setup of networking with fewer steps and inputs needed. vSAN Stretched Clusters for Kubernetes Workloads : Users can extend a vSAN cluster from a single site to two sites for a higher level of availability and intersite load balancing. VMware now supports Kubernetes workloads in a stretched cluster deployment.

: Users can extend a vSAN cluster from a single site to two sites for a higher level of availability and intersite load balancing. VMware now supports Kubernetes workloads in a stretched cluster deployment. Kubernetes Topology Support in vSAN: Enables Kubernetes to see the underlying topology and manage data placement across availability zones (AZs). This provides availability in case of a planned or unplanned outage.

VMware vSphere 7 Update 3 delivers:

Improved Resilience and Monitoring for Persistent Memory Systems in vSphere: Snapshot support for systems using Intel(R) Optane(TM) memory in app-direct mode and better monitoring of memory performance to help optimize utilization.

Snapshot support for systems using Intel(R) Optane(TM) memory in app-direct mode and better monitoring of memory performance to help optimize utilization. NVMe/TCP Support in vSphere: Allows vSphere customers a fast, simple and cost-effective way to maximize their existing storage investments. VMware has collaborated with Dell Technologies to deliver first-to-market support of this capability.

The new releases combine to offer:

Easier Setup of NSX Security from within the vSphere Client : VMware NSX-T plugin is installed within the vSphere client. This removes the need to bounce between vSphere client and NSX Manager to setup and configure NSX--eliminating multiple authentication steps.

: VMware NSX-T plugin is installed within the vSphere client. This removes the need to bounce between vSphere client and NSX Manager to setup and configure NSX--eliminating multiple authentication steps. DRS Configuration Enhancements : Easier to configure DRS to avoid moving (and disrupting) larger or more critical workloads whenever possible.

: Easier to configure DRS to avoid moving (and disrupting) larger or more critical workloads whenever possible. Easy vSAN Cluster Shutdown / Startup: Introduces an "easy button" workflow that shuts down the cluster in an orderly manner.

Introduces an "easy button" workflow that shuts down the cluster in an orderly manner. vSAN Network Monitoring & Troubleshooting : New vSAN Health Checks avert common networking deployment challenges, such as duplicate IP addresses, avoiding downtime and support requests.

: New vSAN Health Checks avert common networking deployment challenges, such as duplicate IP addresses, avoiding downtime and support requests. vSAN Health Check Correlation: Enables easier troubleshooting by highlighting the root cause of health alerts. This helps customers address all of the underlying health checks and avoid a support request.

vSAN 7 Update 3 also includes platform enhancements designed to provide customers with greater resiliency and security such as:

Stretched Cluster Site / Witness Failure Resiliency: Workloads stay available despite multiple planned or unplanned outages.

Workloads stay available despite multiple planned or unplanned outages. Nested Fault Domains for 2-Node: Workloads remain available despite an outage of one of the two nodes in the cluster and a disk or disk group failure on the second node.

Workloads remain available despite an outage of one of the two nodes in the cluster and a disk or disk group failure on the second node. Access-Based Enumeration for File Services: Restrict the ability of users to view only the files they are authorized to see.

Restrict the ability of users to view only the files they are authorized to see. Support for Key Persistence: Store keys in dedicated security hardware - the TPM chip. This enables secure and persistent storage for keys to avoid loss in the event of an outage or loss of connectivity.

As the first company to offer NVMe/TCP support in vSphere, Dell Technologies is introducing Dell EMC SmartFabric Storage Software (blog). This helps organizations transition to high-performance, low-latency and cost-effective Ethernet-based storage area networks with automation capabilities using centralized discovery controller functions.

"As organizations continue to move towards the cloud, technologies such as standards-based NVMe/TCP will be critical to revolutionize storage connectivity, with high-performance, scalability, automation and cost savings across Ethernet-based fabrics," said Ihab Tarazi, SVP and CTO Networking, Dell Technologies. "Working closely with VMware to couple vSphere 7 Update 3 release with Dell EMC PowerStore storage, we are leading the effort together to help our customers implement powerful, next-generation IT infrastructures."

Learn more about vSphere 7 Update 3 here and vSAN 7 Update 3 here. Both releases are expected to become available by the end of VMware's Q3 FY22 (Oct. 29, 2021).

VMware, vSphere, vSAN, Tanzu, NSX, and NSX-T are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.