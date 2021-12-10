Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10 01:24:12 pm
112.915 USD   +0.12%
01:02pVMWARE : Enjoy the Trip! How ISO 31030 Forever Changes Business
PU
11:42aVMWARE : End of Year Giveaway, Just for Your Thoughts!
PU
11:42aVMWARE : Dec-16 vmLIVE | NEW Partner Value Registration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Enjoy the Trip! How ISO 31030 Forever Changes Business

12/10/2021 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by: VMware Senior Manager, Physical Security EMEAGian-Rico Luzzi

An endless variety of events-from 9/11 to the pandemic and everything in-between-have heightened the need for corporate travel risk management (TRM) protocols. The reality is there are very few standards available to help companies navigate the myriad of risks business travel and mobility exposes. In the context of business travel, companies struggle to interpret and determine how to reduce the risk to as low a level as reasonably practicable. Many still operate with a siloed approach, and may incorporate:

  • A travel manager or department focusing on getting people to and from destinations efficiently and cost effectively
  • A security manager or department focusing on executive and/or high-risk travel (as required)
  • Human resources (HR) focusing on managing relevant benefits and insurance, especially if travel involves an extended duration
  • Other relevant parties unique to the company or situation focusing on their individual areas (such as events teams shipping a tradeshow booth or large demonstrator products)

Yet there may be very little cross-functional interaction-or none at all-and many of the other key internal stakeholders may not even be engaged. This could detrimentally result in strategic, organizational, financial, compliance, and even reputational risk being overlooked.

We do have standards after all

Like so much else in today's modern society, the answer lies in establishing accepted standards that define what good looks like as British Standards Institute (BSI) standardization expert Russell Price so aptly put it. The solution has come in the form ISO 31030, a global TRM standard I am proud to say I had a hand in developing. This gargantuan task was not a simple undertaking. Begun in 2018, seven iterations of the standard were produced, four formal global consultations were conducted, and 1100 comments from 24 countries were reviewed.

Customized . . . like a well-tailored suit

For the first time ever, ISO 31030 offers organizations comprehensive guidance on how to create a framework or program proportionate to their size, profile, industry, and risk exposure. It is now the internationally accepted benchmark, and will no doubt be used by regulators in the future.

This standard provides terminology that enables a single language and common understanding of obligations for organizations and service providers. It also serves as comprehensive guidance regarding which internal and external stakeholders should be initially involved in setting up the program, and then those that are required to support ongoing operations. Importantly, the standard highlights what functions and services can and can't be outsourced.

Now that you understand the basics of the TRM standard, check back for future blogs that will dig deep into TRM applied to the real world.

VMware on VMware blogs are written by IT subject matter experts sharing stories about our digital transformation using VMware products and services in a global production environment. Contact your sales rep or vmwonvmw@vmware.com to schedule a briefing on this topic. Visit the VMware on VMware microsite and follow us on Twitter.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01:02pVMWARE : Enjoy the Trip! How ISO 31030 Forever Changes Business
PU
11:42aVMWARE : End of Year Giveaway, Just for Your Thoughts!
PU
11:42aVMWARE : Dec-16 vmLIVE | NEW Partner Value Registration
PU
05:42aVMWARE : Feature Fridays Episode 73
PU
12/09UPSTREAM : Jump on In, the Water's Fine!
PU
12/09VMWARE : Six Unexpected Challenges to Modernizing Apps
PU
12/09VMWARE : Using JWT with Access and UAG to combine internal and external Connection Servers..
PU
12/09VMWARE : Prep Like a Pro for Your VCAP Exam
PU
12/09VMWARE : Skyline Insights API – Collaborate on Skyline Findings in Slack
PU
12/09VMWARE : Skyline Insights API – Getting Started
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47 409 M 47 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 112,78 $
Average target price 153,82 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-19.59%47 409
ACCENTURE PLC42.20%234 851
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.81%176 273
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.84%110 818
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.40%110 672
INFOSYS LIMITED40.42%99 078