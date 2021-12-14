VMware : Evolving Partner Strategy to Deliver ‘Cloud-Smart Ecosystem'

VMware is fully committed to Multi-Cloud as the future of our company for the long term, and our ecosystem strategy is evolving to support our partners as we pursue this vision together.

We're looking forward to sharing new opportunities that will be available in Q123 (January 29 - April 29, 2022) within the context of our overall strategy. Register now for the January 13 vmLIVE where Tracy-Ann Palmer, Vice President of Partner Experience, Programs, & Distribution, will walk through the FY23 VMware ecosystem strategy.

Until then, following are few opportunities you can act on today: