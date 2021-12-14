VMware : Evolving Partner Strategy to Deliver ‘Cloud-Smart Ecosystem'

VMware is fully committed to Multi-Cloud as the future of our company for the long term, and our ecosystem strategy is evolving to support our partners as we pursue this vision together.
We're looking forward to sharing new opportunities that will be available in Q123 (January 29 - April 29, 2022) within the context of our overall strategy. Register now for the January 13 vmLIVE where Tracy-Ann Palmer, Vice President of Partner Experience, Programs, & Distribution, will walk through the FY23 VMware ecosystem strategy.
Until then, following are few opportunities you can act on today:
Unlock the proven business-building power of the VMware Ignite Practice Development program with Ignite Scale, which enables partners to take advantage of Ignite IP at their own pace and at no cost. Visit the Ignite page to learn more.
Obtain VMware accreditation for Customer Success managers and architects - a critical step as they offer their own Customer Success offerings. Visit Partner University to get started.
Collaborate with VMware to include partner activities within our own Customer Success program, VMware Success 360. Review the updated partner guide on the VMware Success 360 page.
