    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/14 01:53:46 pm
108.905 USD   -2.66%
01:28pVMWARE : Evolving Partner Strategy to Deliver ‘Cloud-Smart Ecosystem'
PU
01:08pVMWARE : Responds to Log4j Vulnerability
PU
11:28aVMWARE : Enhanced DR & Migration with VMware Cloud Director Availability 4.3
PU
VMware : Evolving Partner Strategy to Deliver ‘Cloud-Smart Ecosystem'

12/14/2021 | 01:28pm EST
VMware is fully committed to Multi-Cloud as the future of our company for the long term, and our ecosystem strategy is evolving to support our partners as we pursue this vision together.

We're looking forward to sharing new opportunities that will be available in Q123 (January 29 - April 29, 2022) within the context of our overall strategy. Register now for the January 13 vmLIVE where Tracy-Ann Palmer, Vice President of Partner Experience, Programs, & Distribution, will walk through the FY23 VMware ecosystem strategy.

Until then, following are few opportunities you can act on today:

  • Unlock the proven business-building power of the VMware Ignite Practice Development program with Ignite Scale, which enables partners to take advantage of Ignite IP at their own pace and at no cost. Visit the Ignite page to learn more.
  • Obtain VMware accreditation for Customer Success managers and architects - a critical step as they offer their own Customer Success offerings. Visit Partner University to get started.
  • Collaborate with VMware to include partner activities within our own Customer Success program, VMware Success 360. Review the updated partner guide on the VMware Success 360 page.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47 030 M 47 030 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,88 $
Average target price 152,55 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-20.23%47 030
ACCENTURE PLC44.60%238 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.09%176 178
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.62%109 930
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.77%108 403
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.34.35%99 034