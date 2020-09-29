Log in
VMware, Inc.

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : Expands Tanzu Portfolio and Partnerships to Accelerate Customers' Infrastructure and Application Modernization Efforts

09/29/2020

VMware Tanzu Turns One, Celebrates Year of Achievements with Updates to Tanzu Support for VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and a Partnership with GitLab

VMworld 2020 — At VMworld 2020, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced updates to Tanzu support across VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and a partnership with GitLab. Introduced at VMworld 2019 US, VMware Tanzu is a portfolio of products and services for modernizing applications and infrastructure with a common goal: deliver better software to production, continuously. Over the last year, VMware has rapidly added to the Tanzu portfolio, expanded its partner ecosystem, and added new customers.

VMware Tanzu products include organic innovations and technologies acquired with Bitnami, Heptio, Pivotal, and Wavefront. VMware recently announced the packaging of these products into four simple Tanzu editions targeted directly at the most common application modernization challenges. The company has also embedded Kubernetes in the VMware vSphere control plane, as vSphere with Tanzu—providing customers with a single platform for all applications.

VMware Tanzu Builds Momentum Across Customers, Hyperscalers and ISVs

More than 75 independent software vendors (ISVs) are part of the VMware Tanzu community. Together, VMware and its partners are finding new and better ways to unite application developers and operations teams around the shared goal of faster release cycles. As a result, hundreds of customers now use Tanzu products and are running over one million containers in production. Plus, every minute an average of 36 new projects are initiated on start.spring.io. VMware now supports millions of developers every month as they start new projects using the Spring framework for microservices and the Bitnami community catalog for container images.

Tanzu’s year of achievements culminate today at VMworld 2020. VMware is announcing Tanzu support for VMware Cloud on AWS, and preview support for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. VMware and Microsoft are also working closely together to make the preview available soon to early adopters. These updates provide customers with fast and more secure ways to extend workloads to the cloud, and further bolster VMware’s ability to offer customers a ubiquitous platform for running applications on the infrastructure of their choice.

VMware is also announcing a partnership with GitLab , the DevOps platform delivered as a single application. VMware and GitLab are both committed to uniting application developers and operations teams around the shared goal of fast and more secure release cycles. To that end, GitLab with Tanzu helps customers streamline the development pipeline, and consistently get to production faster.

“Organizations are evaluating the best paths forward for their applications,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware. “VMware is an essential partner regardless of the path they choose—we have 85 million workloads running on premises, a fast and simple path to migration to any cloud, a unified platform for all applications, and powerful tools for refactoring existing applications and building new, modern ones.”

At VMworld 2020, VMware is delivering a range of solutions and services to help customers survive and thrive in the most turbulent market in generations. VMware’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security and digital workspace platforms form a flexible, consistent digital foundation on which to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications, anywhere.

Additional Resources

News at VMworld 2020

Read a summary of today’s news from Chris Wolf: VMworld 2020: Innovating with the Expectation of Change

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Tanzu, vSphere, and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites. The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract.


© Business Wire 2020
