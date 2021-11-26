Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : Feature Friday Episode 71 – Cloud Director Availability 4.3 update

11/26/2021
With the launch of VMware Cloud Director Availability 4.3, DRaaS and Migration has got a new edge. Now with an ultra-fast 1 minute RPO business can address a mission critical tier of service protection. Advanced Retention rules deliver more control over the retention period of a replication allowing 5 sets of rules to govern the replication cycles. Lastly DR and Migration Plans allow the provider or the tenant to manage the order of VMs failing over, set waiting times, and even include prompts for confirming the success of the executed step. They are based on already configured replications and can include both VMs and vApps. Once created, the plan can later be modified to change the VMs/vApps included, add additional steps, or remove existing ones. Like the DR Plans, the Migration Plans offer the same capabilities with one addition - setting the initial sync time to save time when the migration happens. You can also run a test execution for both the DR and Migration plans.

These key features and much more in 4.3 increases the breadth of the service you can offer to tenants and with the additional controls and speed, and, with these new capabilities provide a possible scope to look at replacing your existing DR / Migration solution!

Join Nikolay and myself as we dive into these key updates and look at what other new functionality and updates have been delivered in the 4.3 release.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 842 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 49 814 M 49 814 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 26,5%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 118,70 $
Average target price 155,79 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-15.37%49 814
ACCENTURE PLC38.73%228 888
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.37%171 096
SNOWFLAKE INC.26.28%106 928
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.27%104 684
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.33.01%98 760