  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VMware, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Feature Friday Episode 78 – VMware NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director 1.3.1

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Each version of the NSX migration tool for NSX-V to NSX-T is getting better and better, more and more blockers are being removed. This version is no exception. Version 1.3.1 and now Cloud Director 10.3.2 has a lot of new migration and NSX-T capabilities covered, making your migration as smooth as possible.

The NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director tool version 1.3.1 supports several new features.

  • Migration to a target NSX-T provider VDC managed by a different vCenter Server instance
  • Route advertisement enhancements for fully routed network topology
  • DHCP static binding
  • DHCP relay on the Edge Gateway
  • Enhanced network pool support: port group backed network pool, network pool backed by multiple VDS, migration of organization VDC without network pool
  • IPsec VPN enhancement: certificate based authentication, SHA-256 digest algorithm
  • VMs using automated IP Pool address assignment will retain their IP address after the migration
  • Updated assessment mode

Find out much more detail on each one of these in the Feature Fridays. Please also remember to run your migration assessments with this new release (when you have downloaded it) and send the report output back to v2t-assessments@VMware.com.

For more information please read the blog and definitely watch the Feature Frida y!

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 529 M 52 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 124,96 $
Average target price 152,84 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.7.84%52 529
ACCENTURE PLC-17.33%216 580
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.36%190 410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.12%117 319
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.39%102 821
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.65%92 835