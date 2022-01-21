VMware : Feature Friday Episode 78 – VMware NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director 1.3.1

Each version of the NSX migration tool for NSX-V to NSX-T is getting better and better, more and more blockers are being removed. This version is no exception. Version 1.3.1 and now Cloud Director 10.3.2 has a lot of new migration and NSX-T capabilities covered, making your migration as smooth as possible.

The NSX Migration for VMware Cloud Director tool version 1.3.1 supports several new features.

Migration to a target NSX-T provider VDC managed by a different vCenter Server instance

Route advertisement enhancements for fully routed network topology

DHCP static binding

DHCP relay on the Edge Gateway

Enhanced network pool support: port group backed network pool, network pool backed by multiple VDS, migration of organization VDC without network pool

IPsec VPN enhancement: certificate based authentication, SHA-256 digest algorithm

VMs using automated IP Pool address assignment will retain their IP address after the migration

Updated assessment mode

Find out much more detail on each one of these in the Feature Fridays. Please also remember to run your migration assessments with this new release (when you have downloaded it) and send the report output back to v2t-assessments@VMware.com.

For more information please read the blog and definitely watch the Feature Frida y!