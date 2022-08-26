Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
121.70 USD   +2.31%
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/25VMWARE : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/25VMware Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings While Revenue Rises
MT
VMware : Feature Fridays 107 – Sovereign Cloud with Caveonix

08/26/2022
Caveonix has been a long-standing ecosystem partner for VMware and provides a great solution for VMware Sovereign Clouds. The joint VMware and Caveonix Cloud solution offers a fully integrated security, compliance, and governance platform to effectively manage data sovereignty compliance requirements of hybrid multi-cloud environments. The Caveonix Cloud platform has been fully tested and validated to support the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) components including, VMware Cloud Director (VCD), vCenter, vSphere, VMWare Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), vRealize Automation (vRA), NSX-V and NSX-T. The platform runs in isolated Sovereign domains and can instantly assess the security posture of the cloud environment and provide continuous monitoring against a wide range of compliance standards and industry regulations to ensure immediate reporting and mitigation of any drift in the security and compliance posture, thus protecting all data assets stored in the VMware sovereign cloud.

Data sovereignty has become more stringent than ever before. With various national and state governments now initiating new and strengthening existing data sovereignty laws/regulations, businesses must find ways to make this work to their benefit. A sovereign cloud customer's primary prerequisite is to safeguard confidential data, secure access to the right parties, ensure complete compliance with all state, national and global regulatory requirements, as well as provide continuous compliance monitoring for data sovereignty and governance on an ongoing basis. This is a tall ask with data growing everyday and continual multi-cloud usage. However VMware Sovereign Cloud providers already do this and, using a VMware Sovereign ecosystem partner like Caveonix, this can not only be achieved, but also will assist in cost reduction and increased monetization opportunities.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 583 M - -
Net income 2023 1 530 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 433 M 51 433 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.5.02%51 433
ACCENTURE PLC-25.28%195 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.91%147 317
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.72%107 291
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.58%79 665
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.06%62 433