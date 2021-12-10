Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/09 04:10:00 pm
112.78 USD   -1.74%
05:42aVMWARE : Feature Fridays Episode 73
PU
12/09UPSTREAM : Jump on In, the Water's Fine!
PU
12/09VMWARE : Six Unexpected Challenges to Modernizing Apps
PU
VMware : Feature Fridays Episode 73

12/10/2021 | 05:42am EST
Tanzu Mission Control

Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) is the VMware SaaS service umbrella management control capability for Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, talking to Kubernetes cluster control planes whether Tanzu or other native Kubernetes. TMC is a multi cloud kubernetes control plane that providers can consume via an VMware MSP contract to manage their customer Kubernetes instances as a managed service, or to provide to customer self service access to manage their own Kubernetes instances.

Tanzu Mission Control delivers provisioning and full lifecycle management, including scaling and upgrading, over any kubernetes environments, including on Hyperscale providers. Deliver additional value with security, image, networking and more policies to gain an instant view on your customer Kubernetes cluster conformance and status as well as backup and restore of customers and namespaces.

Watch this Feature Friday to find out what variations exist for our VMware Cloud Providers, what they can provide and how you can deliver additional value to your customer with Tanzu Mission Control.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47 409 M 47 409 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 112,78 $
Average target price 153,82 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-19.59%47 409
ACCENTURE PLC42.20%234 851
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.81%176 273
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.84%110 818
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.40%110 672
INFOSYS LIMITED40.42%99 078