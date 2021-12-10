VMware : Feature Fridays Episode 73

Tanzu Mission Control

Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) is the VMware SaaS service umbrella management control capability for Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, talking to Kubernetes cluster control planes whether Tanzu or other native Kubernetes. TMC is a multi cloud kubernetes control plane that providers can consume via an VMware MSP contract to manage their customer Kubernetes instances as a managed service, or to provide to customer self service access to manage their own Kubernetes instances.

Tanzu Mission Control delivers provisioning and full lifecycle management, including scaling and upgrading, over any kubernetes environments, including on Hyperscale providers. Deliver additional value with security, image, networking and more policies to gain an instant view on your customer Kubernetes cluster conformance and status as well as backup and restore of customers and namespaces.

