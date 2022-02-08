VMware : Federal Bank Accelerates, Simplifies, and Automates with vRealize Suite

Continuing in our series of recent customer success spotlights, we'd like to share how a major Indian bank recently leveraged vRealize Suite to take their long-standing VMware investment to a new level.

At the end of the day, everything we do to help our customers setup, deploy, manage, and run applications across clouds is about customer experience and business outcomes.

This was absolutely the case for Federal Bank, one of the oldest banks in India, which sought to deliver better digital experiences for customers through faster application and infrastructure delivery.

Building off a decade-plus of relationship, Federal Bank realized that an evolution from virtualized to private cloud was in order, and enlisted vCloud Suite (vSphere + vRealize Suite) to make this happen.

One result? Provisioning time reduced from one full day to 5 minutes. That's the power of automation in a service catalog.

"We are now able to automate our business processes, eliminating the need for manual intervention and thereby improving the speed for provisioning services," says Shalini Warrier, Federal Bank's Executive Director.

The other side of the cloud management coin is operational excellence - another realm of benefits Federal Bank has realized. Warrier continues: "This partnership has also given us greater visibility over our operations and strengthened our security capabilities while improving resource management."

To learn more about how one end-to-end cloud management solution helped this major bank deliver superior outcomes to its more than 10 million customers, read the full success story here.

To research how vRealize Suite can help your organization with end-to-end management for the modern cloud era, check out the resources curated on VMware Pathfinder.

And finally, to see what's brand new in vRealize Suite, you can read the latest release announcement blog here.