VMware : Five Key Principles to Guide Your Multi-Cloud Environment

To get the most out of your application portfolio and leverage the innovation that will drive your business forward, you will likely use multiple clouds. Yet with every new cloud that you add to the mix, the operating model becomes more complex, driving higher operating costs, increased operational and reputational risk, and poor use of scarce resources. As an architect, whether your title starts with cloud, application, enterprise, platform or something similar, you play a key role in helping your organization reach the ideal state for application modernization across your multi-cloud environment.

There are five overarching principles that architects should focus on across clouds:

Build in flexibility

Evolve without penalty

Seek operational simplicity

Fully optimize resources

Maximize automation investments

Want to learn more about these principles and how to apply them to your own organization's cloud architecture strategy? Check out our short guide Five Key Principles to Guide Your Multi-Cloud Environment.