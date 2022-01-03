Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/03 03:57:37 pm
118.215 USD   +2.02%
03:29pVMWARE : Why Choose VMware for an Endpoint Security Certification?
PU
02:49pVMWARE : Five Key Principles to Guide Your Multi-Cloud Environment
PU
01:19pVMWARE : How to Achieve TAP-less Network Traffic Analysis
PU
VMware : Five Key Principles to Guide Your Multi-Cloud Environment

01/03/2022 | 02:49pm EST
To get the most out of your application portfolio and leverage the innovation that will drive your business forward, you will likely use multiple clouds. Yet with every new cloud that you add to the mix, the operating model becomes more complex, driving higher operating costs, increased operational and reputational risk, and poor use of scarce resources. As an architect, whether your title starts with cloud, application, enterprise, platform or something similar, you play a key role in helping your organization reach the ideal state for application modernization across your multi-cloud environment.

There are five overarching principles that architects should focus on across clouds:

  1. Build in flexibility
  1. Evolve without penalty
  1. Seek operational simplicity
  1. Fully optimize resources
  1. Maximize automation investments

Want to learn more about these principles and how to apply them to your own organization's cloud architecture strategy? Check out our short guide Five Key Principles to Guide Your Multi-Cloud Environment.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 19:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 712 M 48 712 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 115,88 $
Average target price 152,45 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.0.00%48 712
ACCENTURE PLC0.00%261 996
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.00%185 596
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.00%119 866
INFOSYS LIMITED0.00%107 593
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.00%103 905