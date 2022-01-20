VMware : Frost & Sullivan Recognizes VMware for Global SD-WAN Market Leadership

After a thorough evaluation of best practices across the industry, global analyst firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized VMware with the 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Market Leadership Award. The firm chose VMware SD-WAN ™ according to criteria including growth strategy and implementation excellence, product quality, customer service, and price/performance value.

"VMware, with its strong SD-WAN solution, continues to lead the market in terms of number of deployed sites and revenue share. The company continues to innovate and invest in its product strategy and go-to-market programs as it expands its SASE platform, which includes SD-WAN as a core component."

Roopa Honnachari, Vice President of Research & Program Leader, Frost & Sullivan, in a press release

In a report accompanying the award, Frost & Sullivan noted several strengths for growth strategy and product differentiation in VMware's SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions.

VMware has a strong partner ecosystem of network service providers, managed service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators and 270 telecom service providers worldwide.

VMware SD-WAN and VMware SASE™ services are available across more than 150 worldwide SASE points of presence (PoPs) delivered by VMware and its service provider partners. "Since the entire value proposition of SASE is to deliver networking and security functions in a cloud model, and closer to the user, the diversity of VMware partners hosting the SASE PoPs ensures that users have optimized and secure connectivity, no matter where they are located and what applications they are trying to access," said Roopa Honnachari, Frost & Sullivan Vice President of Research & Program Leader.

Working from anywhere, whether on a hybrid or full-time schedule, is increasingly popular and accepted. As a distributed workforce accesses more and more cloud and SaaS applications, it no longer makes sense to slow traffic by routing it back to enterprise data centers. VMware SD-WAN Gateways are located in the global SASE PoPs to serve as an easy onramp to cloud services, providing critical business traffic with a faster path to cloud applications.

More VMware SD-WAN technology and implementation features that make it faster and easier to use from any location include:

Cloud-based, transport-independent architecture provides the flexibility to use the most optimal and available transport, including 4G/5G cellular, satellite, consumer broadband, and MPLS.

Dynamic Multipath Optimization™ (DMPO) provides real-time monitoring, link remediation, and packet steering over multiple WAN links connecting multiple sites together or different sites to VMware SD-WAN Gateways. Customers can set unique policies on a per-application basis, align them to specific SLAs associated with those applications, and transmit traffic on the most optimal paths based on real-time analysis.

Zero-touch deployment, orchestrated from a single point, brings new locations - including home offices - online in minutes without onsite IT personnel.

Download the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Market Leadership report today.