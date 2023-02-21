Advanced search
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware GURU Licensing Program: March 2023 Open Enrollment

02/21/2023 | 03:33pm EST
What is The VMware Guru Licensing Program?

The VMware Guru License Program is one of VMware's Communities-focused recognition initiatives created specifically for members of the Technical Communities who are not primarily VMware Products and Solutions specialists but have directly and indirectly made significant contributions to the VMware Users Communities.

Started in 2010, participation in the Program is periodically extended to distinguished and recognized Experts, Specialists and Practitioners who have demonstrated interests, established expertise and/or played tangible roles in providing guidance or influencing decisions in the areas of virtualization and cloud computing technologies in their fields of expertise and Communities.

Membership in the Program (available only to recognized Community Champions, Leaders and Technologies Experts) is awarded annually in March and September.

If you have been recognized as an Expert and Individual Contributor by one or more of the following Vendors, you are eligible for the VMware Guru Licensing Program:

oMicrosoft MVP o SAP Mentors o AWS Heroes o The Oracle ACE

o Citrix Technology Professional o Dell TechExperts o IBM i Community Advocate o Google's Product Experts

In addition, all Participants in the VMware Database Experts Workshop are automatically eligible for participation in the VMware Guru Licensing Program.

How to Join

Important Note: Due to current global situation and VMware's corporate stance, this Program is not open to Applicants from Russia and Belarus at this time.

To apply for this round of Open Enrollment (March 6th, 2023 - March 31st, 2023), send an email to Gurulicensing@vmware.com (with the Subject: "Application to Participate in VMware Guru Licensing Program"), and we will send you the Program Guide and Application Form to get you started.

Thank you for being a valuable Member of the Community.

The VMware Guru Licensing Program Team

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
