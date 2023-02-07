Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
121.00 USD   +1.39%
05:34pVmware : New Career Certifications and a New Specialist Badge to Kick Off the New Year!
PU
05:24pVmware : Get a Free Clean Energy Buyers Association Trial Membership
PU
04:10pFlorida state court system, US, EU universities hit by ransomware outbreak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Get a Free Clean Energy Buyers Association Trial Membership

02/07/2023 | 05:24pm EST
As a net-zero company, VMware is committed to a zero-carbon future for our partners, including our public cloud ecosystem. As part of our Zero Carbon Committed initiative for our cloud partners, we are excited to offer you a free 6-month Clean Energy Buyers Association trial membership to help accelerate your decarbonization efforts.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:23:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 372 M - -
Net income 2023 1 352 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 50 770 M 50 770 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 119,34 $
Average target price 141,11 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-0.81%50 770
ZSCALER, INC.20.63%19 187
MONDAY.COM LTD.11.89%6 154
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED10.59%2 532
WALKME LTD.-6.80%881
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.17%658