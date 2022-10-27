VMware : Get the Latest VMware and Microsoft Partnership Updates at VMware Explore 2022 Europe

VMware Explore 2022 Europe opens in Barcelona on November 7, and we are proud to have Microsoft joining us as a Global Diamond sponsor. We are bringing experts from both companies together to show our customers the latest solutions that combine the strengths of VMware and Microsoft. With over 25 live events showcasing the VMware-Microsoft partnership on the agenda, attendees can learn the business benefits and technical details of those solutions from our product experts and also from customers that have deployed our jointly engineered platforms. Our sessions at VMware Explore in Barcelona will show off the latest solution capabilities from VMware and Microsoft, including new features recently announced by Microsoft at their Ignite event.

Our partnership features three key offerings: Azure VMware Solution for VMware infrastructure in the Azure cloud; VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop andVMware Horizon on Azure VMware Solution for VMware-consistent virtual desktops in Azure; and Azure Spring Apps for building and operating modern cloud-native apps on Azure. Attendees in Barcelona can learn about those solutions in keynotes, sessions, and labs, and they will also be featured in the VMware and Microsoft booths on the Expo floor.

Browse the list of VMware-Microsoft keynotes, sessions, expert roundtables, and live labs where you can see event details, add them to your agenda, or access them on-demand after the conference. Highlights include our sold-out Azure VMware Solution expert-led hands-on lab workshops and sessions featuring customers like Munich Re, Surrey and Sussex Police, LinkedIn, and the Royal Air Force.

Don't miss these Microsoft keynotes and sessions featured at the VMware Explore Europe Cloud-Focused day on November 9:

We hope to see you in Barcelona! If you haven't already, register for VMware Explore 2022 Europe today and visit our Microsoft and VMware alliance page to learn more about our partnership and solution portfolio.