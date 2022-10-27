Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56 2022-10-27 pm EDT
110.70 USD   -0.54%
03:42pVmware : Get the Latest VMware and Microsoft Partnership Updates at VMware Explore 2022 Europe
PU
02:32pVmware : Xtravirt Becomes First EMEA Partner to Achieve VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization
PU
10/24Vmware : VSphere 8 Is Now Available to Customers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Get the Latest VMware and Microsoft Partnership Updates at VMware Explore 2022 Europe

10/27/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMware Explore 2022 Europe opens in Barcelona on November 7, and we are proud to have Microsoft joining us as a Global Diamond sponsor. We are bringing experts from both companies together to show our customers the latest solutions that combine the strengths of VMware and Microsoft. With over 25 live events showcasing the VMware-Microsoft partnership on the agenda, attendees can learn the business benefits and technical details of those solutions from our product experts and also from customers that have deployed our jointly engineered platforms. Our sessions at VMware Explore in Barcelona will show off the latest solution capabilities from VMware and Microsoft, including new features recently announced by Microsoft at their Ignite event.

Our partnership features three key offerings: Azure VMware Solution for VMware infrastructure in the Azure cloud; VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop andVMware Horizon on Azure VMware Solution for VMware-consistent virtual desktops in Azure; and Azure Spring Apps for building and operating modern cloud-native apps on Azure. Attendees in Barcelona can learn about those solutions in keynotes, sessions, and labs, and they will also be featured in the VMware and Microsoft booths on the Expo floor.

Browse the list of VMware-Microsoft keynotes, sessions, expert roundtables, and live labs where you can see event details, add them to your agenda, or access them on-demand after the conference. Highlights include our sold-out Azure VMware Solution expert-led hands-on lab workshops and sessions featuring customers like Munich Re, Surrey and Sussex Police, LinkedIn, and the Royal Air Force.

Don't miss these Microsoft keynotes and sessions featured at the VMware Explore Europe Cloud-Focused day on November 9:

We hope to see you in Barcelona! If you haven't already, register for VMware Explore 2022 Europe today and visit our Microsoft and VMware alliance page to learn more about our partnership and solution portfolio.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 19:41:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
03:42pVmware : Get the Latest VMware and Microsoft Partnership Updates at VMware Explore 2022 Eu..
PU
02:32pVmware : Xtravirt Becomes First EMEA Partner to Achieve VMware Partner-Led Customer Succes..
PU
10/24Vmware : VSphere 8 Is Now Available to Customers
PU
10/20Infovista partners with VMware to bring Automated Assurance and Operations to multi-clo..
AQ
10/18Lenovo and VMware Announce MOU to Drive Intelligent Transformation with Joint Edge and ..
AQ
10/18Lenovo Unveils New Smarter Tech Innovations to Define the Future of the Digital World
AQ
10/17VMware to Provide Complementary Digital Training to First Nations University of Canada ..
MT
10/17VMware and First Nations University of Canada Launch New Digital Partnership
AQ
10/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
10/17Broadcom Reportedly Seeking Early Approval From EU Antitrust Authority For Planned VMwa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 540 M - -
Net income 2023 1 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 243 M 47 243 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 111,30 $
Average target price 139,03 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-3.95%47 243
ZSCALER, INC.-53.00%21 605
MONDAY.COM LTD.-65.82%4 757
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED19.55%2 415
WALKME LTD.-59.09%679
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-44.16%538