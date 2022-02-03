Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/03 03:46:23 pm
129.94 USD   -0.66%
VMware : Grow Your Business With Ecosystem Solutions From VMware Marketplace

02/03/2022 | 03:31pm EST
VMware Marketplace is a one-stop shop to discover, try, purchase, and deploy compatible, validated, and certified ecosystem solutions for VMware endpoints. The catalog includes solutions from independent software vendors (ISVs) as well as first-party tools from VMware, Inc. With over 2,000 solutions spanning categories such as security, storage, networking, and more, customers can truly meet their business needs through the VMware-compatible ecosystem solutions found on the Marketplace.

Grow your business with VMware Marketplace - by listing solutions for sale in the catalog, or by enhancing your own offering to customers through VMware ecosystem solutions. Read the full blog.

VMware Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:30:04 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M
Net income 2022 1 735 M
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 984 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.12.88%54 984
ACCENTURE PLC-13.29%227 185
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.15%190 686
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.69%123 086
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.33%100 127
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.69%87 327