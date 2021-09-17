VMware : How to Simplify Your Journey to Zero Trust with NSX Workshops

At its core, Zero Trust is an operational framework that helps enterprises secure modern network environments. Zero Trust insists organizations strip away ambiguity from their security and focus on the basics: committing to a risk-based approach across end-users, networks, data, devices, and much more. If you're ready to take the next step toward built-in, Zero Trust networking (ZTN), we can help. Learn how to successfully implement Zero Trust networking and segmentation strategies at one of our upcoming NSX Network Security Workshop Sessions on Tuesday, September 28, 2021or on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

During these live virtual events, Patricio Villar,Principal Network Architect and VMware Certified Expert/Network Virtualization, will cover Zero Trust foundational concepts,including:

How to identify communication paths to segment and build policy to protect your data center

How implementing NSX security supports ZTN framework

How to easily implement stronger distributed security with VMware NSX

NSX Network Security Workshoptopics include:

If you're ready to simplify Zero Trust so you can have simply zeroworries, grab your spot and register today.

See you there!