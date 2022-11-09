Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:03 2022-11-09 am EST
111.40 USD   -0.47%
Vmware : IBM aims to simplify VMware workload modernization with new, fully managed service
PU
Announcing more Azure VMware Solution enhancements
AQ
Vmware : How Do We Co-Innovate to Accelerate Energy Transformation?
PU
VMware : IBM aims to simplify VMware workload modernization with new, fully managed service

11/09/2022 | 10:51am EST
Today, we rolled out IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service. Delivering on our 20-year partnership with VMware, we've expanded upon one of the broadest portfolios of VMware solutions in market with the general availability of a new, IBM-managed, offering designed to help enterprises accelerate their adoption of hybrid cloud. Building off news of our growing partnership with VMware announced earlier this year, IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service is a crucial stepping stone for both companies as we work toward a shared goal of helping global clients and partners modernize mission-critical workloads and expedite time to value in hybrid cloud environments.

To advance hybrid cloud adoption, enterprises need to be able to unlock the speed and scale of cloud seamlessly. IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service provides an operated, secured and managed offering by IBM Cloud, to helps enterprises deploy cloud with VMware software stack and IBM Cloud infrastructure. The service is built upon a secure-to-the-core reference architecture to stretch the VMware management plane to achieve high availability. It was also engineered to help lower complexity and risk of migrating and modernizing mission-critical workloads, and can be particularly helpful to ecosystem partners, clients and developers in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and public sector.

IBM and VMware continue to strengthen our partnership that has helped clients realize their technology goals over the past 20 years. The collaboration is vital to helping some of the world's most influential companies modernize their workloads with a focus on security and efficiency, while providing choice in how to deploy and manage them. We previously announced that IBM Consulting is a Global Systems Integrator (GSI) for VMware and provides our clients with a suite of services to help clients migrate, modernize and manage their most important workloads across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. This is critical for clients who are looking for the deep skills and expertise required to help transform their business.

To learn more about how IBM and VMware are helping clients to modernize within hybrid environments, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/vmware

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 544 M - -
Net income 2023 1 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 511 M 47 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 111,93 $
Average target price 138,80 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-3.41%47 511
ZSCALER, INC.-62.68%17 156
MONDAY.COM LTD.-74.08%3 608
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED12.58%2 292
WALKME LTD.-63.22%610
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.72%537