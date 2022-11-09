VMware : IBM aims to simplify VMware workload modernization with new, fully managed service

Today, we rolled out IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service. Delivering on our 20-year partnership with VMware, we've expanded upon one of the broadest portfolios of VMware solutions in market with the general availability of a new, IBM-managed, offering designed to help enterprises accelerate their adoption of hybrid cloud. Building off news of our growing partnership with VMware announced earlier this year, IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service is a crucial stepping stone for both companies as we work toward a shared goal of helping global clients and partners modernize mission-critical workloads and expedite time to value in hybrid cloud environments.

To advance hybrid cloud adoption, enterprises need to be able to unlock the speed and scale of cloud seamlessly. IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service provides an operated, secured and managed offering by IBM Cloud, to helps enterprises deploy cloud with VMware software stack and IBM Cloud infrastructure. The service is built upon a secure-to-the-core reference architecture to stretch the VMware management plane to achieve high availability. It was also engineered to help lower complexity and risk of migrating and modernizing mission-critical workloads, and can be particularly helpful to ecosystem partners, clients and developers in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and public sector.

IBM and VMware continue to strengthen our partnership that has helped clients realize their technology goals over the past 20 years. The collaboration is vital to helping some of the world's most influential companies modernize their workloads with a focus on security and efficiency, while providing choice in how to deploy and manage them. We previously announced that IBM Consulting is a Global Systems Integrator (GSI) for VMware and provides our clients with a suite of services to help clients migrate, modernize and manage their most important workloads across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. This is critical for clients who are looking for the deep skills and expertise required to help transform their business.

To learn more about how IBM and VMware are helping clients to modernize within hybrid environments, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/vmware