VMware : Imagine That – Inspire Change at VMworld 2021

By Maryam Scoble, Content Manager, VMware.

A learning track on inspiring change at VMworld? What is this doing here? You are attending a tech conference. You come here to learn about new technology and industry trends, to network with peers, give your vSphere a big virtual hug and meet the innovators that your company is betting on. You check out the other tracks and you are at the right place: Security, Multi-Cloud, End-User Services, Networking , Edge, App Modernization and Vision and Innovation all check out, but Inspire change?

The truth is, what better place to offer content that inspires change than at a conference that is all about digital transformation and cutting-edge technology?

Inspire change track offers sessions that allow you to learn new skills and ways of thinking to build your career. Professional development sessions were one of the most popular sessions at VMworld 2020, so they are back by popular demand. The world is asking all of us to be an ally for diversity, equity and inclusion and to be a change agent for a better planet, and the inspire change track sessions share stories from experts on how to accomplish just that.

Want to learn more about behind the scenes on how this track was designed? Hear from our own Amanda Blevins, Content Lead for the Inspire Change Track.

Want to explore more? Here are all the sessions offered on the Inspire Change Track.

