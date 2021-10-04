Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Imagine That – Inspire Change at VMworld 2021

10/04/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
By Maryam Scoble, Content Manager, VMware.

A learning track on inspiring change at VMworld? What is this doing here? You are attending a tech conference. You come here to learn about new technology and industry trends, to network with peers, give your vSphere a big virtual hug and meet the innovators that your company is betting on. You check out the other tracks and you are at the right place: Security, Multi-Cloud, End-User Services, Networking , Edge, App Modernization and Vision and Innovation all check out, but Inspire change?

The truth is, what better place to offer content that inspires change than at a conference that is all about digital transformation and cutting-edge technology?

Inspire change track offers sessions that allow you to learn new skills and ways of thinking to build your career. Professional development sessions were one of the most popular sessions at VMworld 2020, so they are back by popular demand. The world is asking all of us to be an ally for diversity, equity and inclusion and to be a change agent for a better planet, and the inspire change track sessions share stories from experts on how to accomplish just that.

Want to learn more about behind the scenes on how this track was designed? Hear from our own Amanda Blevins, Content Lead for the Inspire Change Track.

Want to explore more? Here are all the sessions offered on the Inspire Change Track.

If you missed the last blog post, catch up on VMworld 2021: What to Know Before You Join.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 19:48:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 613 M 63 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 151,91 $
Average target price 174,45 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.31%63 613
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389