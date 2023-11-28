VMware, Inc.(NYSE:VMW) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

VMware, Inc. is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps that enables digital with enterprise control. Its multi-cloud portfolio, spanning application modernization, cloud management, cloud infrastructure, networking, security and anywhere workspaces, forms a digital foundation on which customers can build, run, manage, connect and protect their workloads. The Company's products within its application modernization portfolio include Tanzu Application Platform, Tanzu Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition and Tanzu Labs. Its cloud management products help customers manage multi-cloud environments running a range of workloads, including virtual machines and containers. Its cloud infrastructure solutions include infrastructure products and services that enable customers to run enterprise applications anywhere with a consistent infrastructure and operating model from on-premises data centers to the cloud and to the edge.

Sector Software