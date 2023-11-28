VMware, Inc.(NYSE:VMW) dropped from S&P TMI Index
VMware, Inc.(NYSE:VMW) dropped from S&P TMI Index
November 28, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|142.48 USD
|-4.96%
|-4.51%
|+16.06%
|Nov. 27
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+16.06%
|61 521 M $
|+71.50%
|28 465 M $
|+46.62%
|8 636 M $
|+108.56%
|4 775 M $
|-18.87%
|800 M $
|-21.33%
|499 M $
|+26.02%
|472 M $
|+95.30%
|381 M $
|+53.95%
|368 M $
|+41.27%
|241 M $