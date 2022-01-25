VMware : Inside Track January Edition, Your Partner Demand Center go to News Source

The January edition of the Inside Track newsletter was recently sent to all subscribers, and it's now published on the Partner Demand Center. Our partner marketing teams are in full swing releasing new campaigns and this month we are showcasing the new Anywhere Workspace Frontline Workers campaign, which provides businesses with the tools they need to support the workers the world relies on. We're also revealing new Multi-Cloud and Anywhere Workspace campaigns and highlighting can't-miss PDC and vmLIVE sessions.