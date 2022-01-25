Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : Inside Track January Edition, Your Partner Demand Center go to News Source

01/25/2022 | 05:31pm EST

01/25/2022 | 05:31pm EST
The January edition of the Inside Track newsletter was recently sent to all subscribers, and it's now published on the Partner Demand Center. Our partner marketing teams are in full swing releasing new campaigns and this month we are showcasing the new Anywhere Workspace Frontline Workers campaign, which provides businesses with the tools they need to support the workers the world relies on. We're also revealing new Multi-Cloud and Anywhere Workspace campaigns and highlighting can't-miss PDC and vmLIVE sessions.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 626 M 52 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 125,19 $
Average target price 151,81 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.8.03%52 626
ACCENTURE PLC-18.22%214 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.88%186 759
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.62%115 526
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.00%97 449
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.94%91 963