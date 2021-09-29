VMware : Inspiring Change with a VMworld 2021 “SET List”

If you've ever been to a concert, you understand the importance of the "setlist," wherein musicians organize the songs they're going to play, in order to make the show experience memorable. They create a specific mood or setting by alternating the tone and tempo of the songs. The idea is that the setlist creates a positive experience and leaves a lasting impression with concertgoers.

With VMworld 2021 around the corner, I started drawing parallels between concerts and conferences and how those experiences are shaped. One unique advantage of a conference is that you can shape your own ideal experience by selecting the sessions that best suit your needs and interests. That is especially true at VMworld, which has eight different tracks and more than 1,200 sessions to choose from.

In my role at VMware leading the Environmental, Social, and Governance Office, the ability to drive and inspire change is paramount. When the VMworld team announced its "Inspire Change " track, I knew where my focus would be. VMware's ESG-focused 2030 Agenda is ultimately about three outcomes: sustainability, equity, and trust … or "SET." So that gave my team the idea to curate our own "SET list" of change-inspired sessions at VMworld to share with those who would like to deepen their understanding of the connection between digital transformation, technology, and business imperatives of sustainability, equity, and trust.

The Inspire Change track is about "learning new skills and ways of thinking to build your career; be an ally for diversity, equity, and inclusion; and be a change agent for a better planet." Below I've curated an extended list of sessions that promise memorable learning experiences that can help you drive sustainability, equity, and trust at your company.



Whether you strictly follow these "SET lists" or use them to augment your own, I would love to hear about your own VMworld 2021 experience. How did those sessions impact you? What gems did you extract? What actions did you take as a result? And perhaps most importantly, what are you inspired to change? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

I am proud to work for a company that is so deeply committed to fostering a sustainable, equitable, and more secure digital world. And though we've made some incredible progress since first announcing the 2030 Agenda, we still have much more work to do. The path forward requires rethinking the way things were done in the past and a strong vision for the changes still to come. VMworld is the perfect place to recharge our collective batteries and gain the inspiration needed to push this important work forward.

