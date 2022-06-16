Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:05 2022-06-16 pm EDT
116.56 USD   -3.57%
12:53pVMWARE : Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼
PU
09:01aVMware Named a Leader in Three Unified Endpoint Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments
BU
06/15VMWARE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of VMware, Inc. - VMW
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼

06/16/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Share "Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼" on Twitter
  • Share "Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼" on Facebook
  • Share "Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼" on LinkedIn

VMware is driving simplicity in the customer contracting experience and delivering a faster, easier contracting experience to our customers, helping customers procure and realize the value of VMware offerings more quickly.

With our ONE Customer Contract initiative, we will deliver our entire portfolio of cloud services, on-premises software, support services and professional services to customers through a simple, streamlined contracting motion built with a customer-first mindset.

Today, we are launching two components of the ONE Customer Contract:

  • New VMware General Terms
    Designed to simplify the customer contracting experience by providing a single, unified contract that consolidates multiple template agreements.
  • New, easy-to-use ONE Contract Center website
    Offering all the resources a customer may need through their contracting experience, from due diligence to contract execution. Customers will find all the contract collateral for VMware products and services-all in one place!

These two components are just the first part of our ONE Customer Contract improvements.

Please join us as we continue to drive simplicity to the customer contracting experience!

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
12:53pVMWARE : Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼
PU
09:01aVMware Named a Leader in Three Unified Endpoint Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Asses..
BU
06/15VMWARE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
06/15Centrica Modernizes Applications with VMware Tanzu® Observability™ by Wavefront a..
BU
06/15Centrica Modernizes Applications with VMware's Tanzu® Observability™ by Wavefront ..
CI
06/14VMware Wins 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year - Infrastructure Moderniza..
BU
06/13VMWARE : VExpert 2022 Second Half Applications are Open
PU
06/13VMware Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance..
AQ
06/10VMware Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Per..
BU
06/09INSIDER SELL : Vmware
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 603 M - -
Net income 2023 1 519 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 50 940 M 50 940 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 120,87 $
Average target price 139,88 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.4.31%50 940
ACCENTURE PLC-32.17%178 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.23%150 186
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.22%86 536
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.66%76 355
FORTINET, INC.-22.78%44 549