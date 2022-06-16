VMware : Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼

Share "Introducing VMware ONE Customer Contract￼" on Twitter

VMware is driving simplicity in the customer contracting experience and delivering a faster, easier contracting experience to our customers, helping customers procure and realize the value of VMware offerings more quickly.

With our ONE Customer Contract initiative, we will deliver our entire portfolio of cloud services, on-premises software, support services and professional services to customers through a simple, streamlined contracting motion built with a customer-first mindset.

Today, we are launching two components of the ONE Customer Contract:

New VMware General Terms

Designed to simplify the customer contracting experience by providing a single, unified contract that consolidates multiple template agreements. New, easy-to-use ONE Contract Center website

Offering all the resources a customer may need through their contracting experience, from due diligence to contract execution. Customers will find all the contract collateral for VMware products and services-all in one place!

These two components are just the first part of our ONE Customer Contract improvements.

Please join us as we continue to drive simplicity to the customer contracting experience!