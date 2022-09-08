VMware : Invest in Your Career and Upskill at VMUG Virtual ￼

Like all things VMware, career development is more fun when we do it as a community. Register for VMUG Virtual September 15!

September 15 9am CT - 4:20pm CT

The VMUG Virtual September Event is an interactive professional development event to give your expertise an upgrade. Don't put your career on the backburner. No travel required, so you can invest in yourself from the comfort of your home! With on-demand sessions you can view globally any time in your day.

With VMware experts and VMUG community leaders, you'll get knowledge to help you succeed. Learn how to invest in skill-building for what is coming in the multi-cloud world in the keynote spotlight on Sustainable Career Development - Preparing for What's Next. Kubernetes, cloud architecture, DevOps, modern apps, management-so many options to explore. How do you know when it's time to make a change? How can you be sure any new direction is the right path for you, and not just Shiny Object Syndrome? Keynote speaker Steve Pantol will share his own experience and lessons learned from career transitions, from VMware admin to cloud and automation engineer, and then transitioning again to people manager and technical marketing. Keynote speaker Steve Pantol will share his own experience and lessons learned from career transitions, from VMware admin to cloud and automation engineer, and then transitioning again to people manager and technical marketing.

Planning your career growth can be daunting, so this event will share resources to help you prepare for career transitions, skill-building, Q&A with experts and 18 sessions to choose what's most helpful to your career.

The event will be a 3-D virtual environment with a live streaming keynote and breakout sessions with speaker Q&A, along with on-demand breakout sessions, and interactive exhibits within the show floor.

Don't miss the great keynote, and favorite VMware experts including Amanda Blevins, VP and CTO, Americas, VMware and Cormac Hogan, Director and Chief Technologist, VMware. And a chance to win some prizes including a copy of Cormac Hogan's new book Kubernetes for vSphere Administrators!

Session Highlights (see the full agenda on the event page)

Simulive Sessions

Migrate your IT Career to the Cloud | Panel Discussion 02:10 PM - 02:40 PM CT

Dev Ops 101: The Basics/ROI, Tim Davis, Staff Developer Advocate, trunk@io 02:10 PM - 02:40 PM CT

Upleveling IT and Your Career, Amanda Blevins, VP and CTO, Americas, VMware 03:50 PM - 04:20 PM CT

Meet the Experts

Kubernetes for vSphere Administrators, Cormac Hogan, Director and Chief Technologist, Storage, VMware 10:50 AM - 11:20 AM CT

Upskill your IT Role to the Cloud, Mike Armstrong, Sr. Site Reliability Engineer, VMware 01:35 PM - 02:05 PM CT

On Demand Sessions Available All Day

Tanzu 101 - Demystifying Containers, VM's and Kubernetes on vSphere, Ryan Kelly, Sr. Staff Specialist Solution Engineer, VMware

Becoming a VMware Influencer | Bloggers, vExperts, Influencer 100 Club, Corey Romero, Senior Social Media Content Producer - Professional, VMware| Noell Grier, Community Manager, VMware

Register and mark your calendar for the simulive breakouts and expert sessions.

Continue Investing in Your Career

For more skill-building and community professional development activity join the VMware Rewards program to access career activities that will publish year-round! Join VMware Rewards to earn points as you invest in your VMware knowledge. Points can be redeemed towards certification vouchers, experiences, and swag.