  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
116.97 USD   +1.17%
04:40pVMWARE : Invest in Your Career and Upskill at VMUG Virtual ￼
PU
09/05Fcc announces the fifth meeting of the communications security, reliability, and interoperability council viii on september 21, 2022, a new member from doj, and new co-chairs for working group 5
AQ
09/02LET'S GO OVER THE EDGE : What's Next for VMware Edge Compute
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Invest in Your Career and Upskill at VMUG Virtual ￼

09/08/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Like all things VMware, career development is more fun when we do it as a community. Register for VMUG Virtual September 15!

September 15 9am CT - 4:20pm CT

The VMUG Virtual September Event is an interactive professional development event to give your expertise an upgrade. Don't put your career on the backburner. No travel required, so you can invest in yourself from the comfort of your home! With on-demand sessions you can view globally any time in your day.

With VMware experts and VMUG community leaders, you'll get knowledge to help you succeed. Learn how to invest in skill-building for what is coming in the multi-cloud world in the keynote spotlight on Sustainable Career Development - Preparing for What's Next.

Kubernetes, cloud architecture, DevOps, modern apps, management-so many options to explore. How do you know when it's time to make a change? How can you be sure any new direction is the right path for you, and not just Shiny Object Syndrome?

Keynote speaker Steve Pantol will share his own experience and lessons learned from career transitions, from VMware admin to cloud and automation engineer, and then transitioning again to people manager and technical marketing.

Planning your career growth can be daunting, so this event will share resources to help you prepare for career transitions, skill-building, Q&A with experts and 18 sessions to choose what's most helpful to your career.

The event will be a 3-D virtual environment with a live streaming keynote and breakout sessions with speaker Q&A, along with on-demand breakout sessions, and interactive exhibits within the show floor.

Don't miss the great keynote, and favorite VMware experts including Amanda Blevins, VP and CTO, Americas, VMware and Cormac Hogan, Director and Chief Technologist, VMware. And a chance to win some prizes including a copy of Cormac Hogan's new book Kubernetes for vSphere Administrators!

Session Highlights (see the full agenda on the event page)

Simulive Sessions

  • Migrate your IT Career to the Cloud | Panel Discussion 02:10 PM - 02:40 PM CT
  • Dev Ops 101: The Basics/ROI, Tim Davis, Staff Developer Advocate, trunk@io 02:10 PM - 02:40 PM CT
  • Upleveling IT and Your Career, Amanda Blevins, VP and CTO, Americas, VMware 03:50 PM - 04:20 PM CT

Meet the Experts

  • Kubernetes for vSphere Administrators, Cormac Hogan, Director and Chief Technologist, Storage, VMware 10:50 AM - 11:20 AM CT
  • Upskill your IT Role to the Cloud, Mike Armstrong, Sr. Site Reliability Engineer, VMware 01:35 PM - 02:05 PM CT

On Demand Sessions Available All Day

  • Tanzu 101 - Demystifying Containers, VM's and Kubernetes on vSphere, Ryan Kelly, Sr. Staff Specialist Solution Engineer, VMware
  • Becoming a VMware Influencer | Bloggers, vExperts, Influencer 100 Club, Corey Romero, Senior Social Media Content Producer - Professional, VMware| Noell Grier, Community Manager, VMware

Register and mark your calendar for the simulive breakouts and expert sessions.

Continue Investing in Your Career

For more skill-building and community professional development activity join the VMware Rewards program to access career activities that will publish year-round! Join VMware Rewards to earn points as you invest in your VMware knowledge. Points can be redeemed towards certification vouchers, experiences, and swag.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 524 M - -
Net income 2023 1 425 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48 910 M 48 910 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
