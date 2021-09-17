VMware : Join Us for VMworld 2021 Online

-
Americas | October 5 & 6
-
Asia Pacific | October 6 & 7
-
EMEA | October 6 & 7
Be sure to log into the content catalog to add the partner-exclusive sessions -that include the Partner General Session featuring our CEO, Raghu Raghuram and SVP, Worldwide Commercial & Partner Sales, Sandy Hogan-to your conference agenda.
Also, you may not want to miss the Fireside chat session with Emmy-award-winning actor, author, and patient advocate Michael J. Fox.
Lastly, don't forget to leverage the Marketing Resources toolkit to invite your customers to attend.
Disclaimer
VMware Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 18:41:04 UTC.