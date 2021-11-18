VMware Learning: Promotions Across the Globe

Fast Track courses are a great way to get up to speed quickly and efficiently, combining two or more courses into one week over extended hours. They are a great basis for working toward your VMware Certified Professional certification (VCP). If you attend an eligible Fast Track course before January 28, 2022, you'll also receive a complimentary VCP level exam voucher to help you on your journey.

Check out these additional promotions available in each region.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas (AMER)

The VMware Enterprise Learning Subscription™ (ELS) is an ideal digital learning solution for global IT teams with varying skill levels, accessible anytime, anywhere. For a limited time only, we're offering discounts up to 25% off the price of two- and three-year terms.

ELS two-year term - 10% discount

ELS three-year term - 25% discount

Check out this video and infographic to learn more about how ELS works for you and your team. The Learning team is here to help you succeed and build your VMware knowledge, so contact us at any time!

Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Continue your learning journey and explore VMware's comprehensive digital learning platform VMware Customer Connect Learning through various subscription levels.

India and Japan

The VMware Enterprise Learning Subscription™ (ELS) grants access to all Connect Learning content, including but not limited to On Demand courses, exam preparation guides, live events and community forums.

Email us for more information about ELS and see if you're eligible for a 30% discount.

Australia and New Zealand

On Demand courses offer self-paced training identical to classroom instruction. Learners have access to recorded training modules, course materials and practice labs via VMware Lab Connect.

When you attend any three or more day instructor-led course, you will enjoy a 30% discount on any of the On Demand course titles. This offer is available until January 28, 2022.

Southeast Asia and Korea

Unveil the future of application and cloud modernization with VMware Learning. Receive a 50% discount on eligible course titles when purchased using cash methods.

Explore Tanzu, Kubernetes and spring classes and enjoy 50% discount.

Use referral code during purchase: Q450SEAK

India

Certification is the key to an individual's success and progression in their career. Attend a qualifying five-day virtual instructor-led (VILT) class, and you'll receive a complimentary VCP or VCAP voucher depending on the course level.

Use referral code with professional level courses: VMWFREEVCP

Use referral code with advanced level courses: VMWFREEVCAP

Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and Korea

Maximize the value of VMware solutions with VMware training and certifications. Attend a qualifying five-day virtual instructor-led (VILT) class, and you'll receive a complimentary VCP voucher.

Use referral code with professional level courses: VMWFREEVCP

You can find the upcoming schedule, detailed descriptions for each of these courses plus more information about the special offers on theVMware Learning website and our Guaranteed to Run Classes.

