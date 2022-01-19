Log in
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
VMware : Managing a VMware Cloud for Dummies

01/19/2022 | 05:36pm EST
All companies are software companies; software needs to be developed and deployed in a cloud-based operating environment; the future of cloud - for most organizations at least - is multi-cloud.

The beautiful thing about a VMware Cloud is that you can use one or multiple without deviating from the industry standard VMware tools and skillsets that your infrastructure teams are already using in the data center. You can keep everything in a local private cloud, you can leverage all the benefits of the public cloud, or you can do some combination of the two - with seamless portability between options.

If you're going to run your stack on a VMware Cloud, either in whole or in part, you need a management solution to automate and operate that environment. What's best is a solution that provides a cross-cloud layer of services for consistent deployment, operations, and optimization across all your clouds (VMware or not!)

Enter our brand new (free!) Dummies Guide that breaks down why VMware Cloud Management is the easy button for VMware Cloud (and beyond).

Read this guide to discover how VMware Cloud gives you a unified framework for any flavor of cloud approach, and how you can leverage cloud management to get the best from your VMware Cloud for maximum ROI. Download Managing a VMware Cloud for Dummies for free here and learn how to optimize the VMware Cloud of your choosing, equipping your organization for maximum performance and speed - at minimum cost and risk.

While you're at it, bookmark our tandem Cloud Operating Model for Dummies guide and get a bit more existential with organizational best practices to cloud - adding your people and processes to the technology of VMware Cloud Management.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 843 M - -
Net income 2022 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 424 M 52 424 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 124,71 $
Average target price 152,47 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.7.62%52 424
ACCENTURE PLC-15.99%220 113
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.75%197 930
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.54%119 221
INFOSYS LIMITED1.75%107 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.17%95 418