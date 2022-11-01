Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-11-01 pm EDT
113.10 USD   +0.51%
01:50pVmware : Multi-Cloud Adoption Program Launches
PU
09:50aVmware : Multi-Cloud Acceleration Program Launches￼
PU
10/28Vmware, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Multi-Cloud Adoption Program Launches

11/01/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At VMware, we know from conversations with our customers that migrating to the cloud is a top priority for them. We also know that migration can be long, complex and costly, and does not always deliver the results our customers seek.

With this in mind, VMware is announcing the global launch of the Multi-Cloud Adoption Program (MCAP) on November 1, 2022. This program provides funding to enterprise customers to offset the cost of migrating on-premises workloads to the cloud. The biggest advantage - we have activated our partner ecosystem to provide customers with technical expertise from certified cloud-solutions partners. MCAP funds are intended to help customers de-risk their cloud spend by partially covering the cost of these services. Learn how MCAP will make a difference for customers and partners in this video.

We also know that there is no one-size-fits-all cloud solution for today's complex enterprises, which may leave customers straddling several public clouds to run their businesses. The data tells us that this is more likely true than not, with 73% of today's enterprises running operations across multiple clouds[1]. MCAP funding may be used to support migration regardless of which public cloud and how many public clouds is best for a customer's business. For customers, this additional assistance not only subsidizes part of their migration cost, but also provides access to best-in-class partners to deliver services, tooling and training.

This is a win for customers and a win for our partners. VMware partners participating in this program may be better positioned for high-value opportunities for cloud revenue through cross-selling and upselling.

Customers, please contact your sales representative to learn how you can benefit from MCAP, or learn more about the program on the MCAP website. Partners, we look forward to working with you, and invite you to request to enroll by emailing partnerconnect@vmware.com, in accordance with the steps outlined on the MCAP page on Partner Connect.

[1] The Era of Multi Cloud Service Has Arrived, VMware, July 2021

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 17:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VMWARE, INC.
01:50pVmware : Multi-Cloud Adoption Program Launches
PU
09:50aVmware : Multi-Cloud Acceleration Program Launches￼
PU
10/28Vmware, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27Vmware : Get the Latest VMware and Microsoft Partnership Updates at VMware Explore 2022 Eu..
PU
10/27Vmware : Xtravirt Becomes First EMEA Partner to Achieve VMware Partner-Led Customer Succes..
PU
10/24Vmware : VSphere 8 Is Now Available to Customers
PU
10/20Infovista partners with VMware to bring Automated Assurance and Operations to multi-clo..
AQ
10/18Lenovo and VMware Announce MOU to Drive Intelligent Transformation with Joint Edge and ..
AQ
10/18Lenovo Unveils New Smarter Tech Innovations to Define the Future of the Digital World
AQ
10/17VMware to Provide Complementary Digital Training to First Nations University of Canada ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 540 M - -
Net income 2023 1 459 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47 765 M 47 765 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 112,53 $
Average target price 139,03 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-2.89%47 765
ZSCALER, INC.-52.04%22 044
MONDAY.COM LTD.-65.36%4 821
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED15.71%2 313
WALKME LTD.-54.56%754
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.22%519