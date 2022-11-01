VMware : Multi-Cloud Adoption Program Launches

At VMware, we know from conversations with our customers that migrating to the cloud is a top priority for them. We also know that migration can be long, complex and costly, and does not always deliver the results our customers seek.

With this in mind, VMware is announcing the global launch of the Multi-Cloud Adoption Program (MCAP) on November 1, 2022. This program provides funding to enterprise customers to offset the cost of migrating on-premises workloads to the cloud. The biggest advantage - we have activated our partner ecosystem to provide customers with technical expertise from certified cloud-solutions partners. MCAP funds are intended to help customers de-risk their cloud spend by partially covering the cost of these services. Learn how MCAP will make a difference for customers and partners in this video.

We also know that there is no one-size-fits-all cloud solution for today's complex enterprises, which may leave customers straddling several public clouds to run their businesses. The data tells us that this is more likely true than not, with 73% of today's enterprises running operations across multiple clouds[1]. MCAP funding may be used to support migration regardless of which public cloud and how many public clouds is best for a customer's business. For customers, this additional assistance not only subsidizes part of their migration cost, but also provides access to best-in-class partners to deliver services, tooling and training.

This is a win for customers and a win for our partners. VMware partners participating in this program may be better positioned for high-value opportunities for cloud revenue through cross-selling and upselling.

Customers, please contact your sales representative to learn how you can benefit from MCAP, or learn more about the program on the MCAP website. Partners, we look forward to working with you, and invite you to request to enroll by emailing partnerconnect@vmware.com, in accordance with the steps outlined on the MCAP page on Partner Connect.

[1] The Era of Multi Cloud Service Has Arrived, VMware, July 2021