Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills Badge

10/12/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There is high demand for network and network security professionals in the IT industry. One way to differentiate yourself from other candidates and open career opportunities is by earning the VMware NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills badge. The badge proves you have NSX-T Data Center security knowledge, skills and abilities.

For those not familiar with VMware NSX-T Data Center, it is a feature-rich, software-defined approach to networking. It recreates an entire network model in software, allowing rapid creation and provisioning of solutions. Plus, the VMware NSX-T Data Center delivers industry-leading network and network security management through a single pane of glass.

The VMware NSX-T Data Center 3.1 Security Skills exam focuses specifically on validating an individual's knowledge of the security features and functions of NSX-T. The badge is intended for individuals whose job role revolves around network security, but not the overall use of NSX-T Data Center.

The minimal qualifications for an individual seeking skills validation include the ability to administer and troubleshoot NSX-T Data Center 3.1 security features and functions, including User and Role Management, Distributed Firewall, Gateway Firewall, IDS/IPS and URL Analysis. Qualified candidates should also have one year of experience working in IT, hands-on experience working with NSX-T and a basic knowledge of KVM and vSphere.

For individuals who wish to go beyond the NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills badge, VMware offers the VMware Certified Professional - Network Virtualization 2021 certification and two VMware Certified Advanced Professional - Network Virtualization 2021 certifications - Design and Deploy.

VMware is working to release additional security-focused badges and will be enhancing its Security Certification Track.

NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills badge is a great way to showcase your knowledge and differentiate yourself in the competitive IT industry. Explore VMware's security credentials as well other badges and certifications to learn more and get started.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
05:52pEXTREME PERFORMANCE SERIES : Scheduler Enhancements in vSphere 7.0 u2 for AMD EPYC
PU
05:52pVMWARE : NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills Badge
PU
05:52pVMWARE : Introducing SaltStack SDDC Modules
PU
05:52pVMWARE : What's New With vRealize Automation – October 2021
PU
03:42pUSE AN OUTCOME-FOCUSED GAP ANALYSIS : A Framework for Application and Cloud Modernization..
PU
02:32pVMWARE : VMworld VMware Odyssey Tournament
PU
02:32pVMWARE : Another Dimension of Being Open
PU
01:42pVMWARE : Delivering the VMware Partner Experience
PU
01:42pVMWARE : What's New in vRealize Operations 8.6 Feature Walkthrough
PU
01:42pFLING : vSphere Alert Center
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61 804 M 61 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 147,59 $
Average target price 173,62 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.5.23%61 804
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%206 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.74%180 718
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%127 663
INFOSYS LIMITED34.65%93 925
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.09%93 216