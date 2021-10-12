There is high demand for network and network security professionals in the IT industry. One way to differentiate yourself from other candidates and open career opportunities is by earning the VMware NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills badge. The badge proves you have NSX-T Data Center security knowledge, skills and abilities.

For those not familiar with VMware NSX-T Data Center, it is a feature-rich, software-defined approach to networking. It recreates an entire network model in software, allowing rapid creation and provisioning of solutions. Plus, the VMware NSX-T Data Center delivers industry-leading network and network security management through a single pane of glass.

The VMware NSX-T Data Center 3.1 Security Skills exam focuses specifically on validating an individual's knowledge of the security features and functions of NSX-T. The badge is intended for individuals whose job role revolves around network security, but not the overall use of NSX-T Data Center.

The minimal qualifications for an individual seeking skills validation include the ability to administer and troubleshoot NSX-T Data Center 3.1 security features and functions, including User and Role Management, Distributed Firewall, Gateway Firewall, IDS/IPS and URL Analysis. Qualified candidates should also have one year of experience working in IT, hands-on experience working with NSX-T and a basic knowledge of KVM and vSphere.

For individuals who wish to go beyond the NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills badge, VMware offers the VMware Certified Professional - Network Virtualization 2021 certification and two VMware Certified Advanced Professional - Network Virtualization 2021 certifications - Design and Deploy.

VMware is working to release additional security-focused badges and will be enhancing its Security Certification Track.

NSX-T Data Center Security 2021 Skills badge is a great way to showcase your knowledge and differentiate yourself in the competitive IT industry. Explore VMware's security credentials as well other badges and certifications to learn more and get started.