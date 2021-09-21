VMware : NVIDIA at VMworld 2021

VMware and NVIDIA continue to grow their partnership with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and networking platform, and you can experience it all at VMworld 2021.

Register for the virtual event, where NVIDIA will be featured in 25 sessions that cover AI and machine learning, 5G and edge services, Project Monterey over NVIDIA's BlueField-2 DPU, and multi-cloud solutions. See how our latest technologies are enabling companies to modernize the data center, bring AI to the enterprise, maximize security, and improve efficiency. Below is just a sampling of some of the sessions you won't want to miss and be sure to come by the virtual booth to experience our latest demos.

Democratize AI

The AI-ready enterprise platform from NVIDIA and VMware is democratizing AI for every business in every industry. Explore how combining NVIDIA AI Enterprise and VMware Cloud enables professionals to enhance their workflows in multiple ways with these sessions:

Networking

NVIDIA and VMware are working to offload, isolate, and accelerate VMware Cloud Foundation over NVIDIA's BlueFiled-2 DPUto enable true software-defined, hardware-accelerated deployments. Learn more about the improved performance, manageability, and security enabled by NVIDIA's DPU and AI-enabled networking solutions with these sessions below:

Future Workplace

Experience how advanced solutions like NVIDIA virtual GPU, NVIDIA CloudXR and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise can take your workflows to the next level. Whether it's GPU-powered VDI, a platform for virtual collaboration, or cloud-based XR streaming, see how these technologies are driving the future workplace:

Check out all NVIDIA sessions and learn more about AI, networking, and the future workplace at VMworld. For any NVIDIA AI Enterprise questions or to schedule a meeting with the NVIDIA and VMWare experts, please reach email VMwareAI@nvidia.com.

