    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/20 04:10:00 pm
138.92 USD   -0.54%
VMWARE : NVIDIA at VMworld 2021
PU
09/20VMWARE : Partner Demand Center Pay It Forward Giveaway
PU
09/20VMWARE : Join us LIVE – What's New With PowerCLI 12.4
PU
VMware : NVIDIA at VMworld 2021

09/21/2021 | 12:02am EDT
VMware and NVIDIA continue to grow their partnership with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and networking platform, and you can experience it all at VMworld 2021.

Register for the virtual event, where NVIDIA will be featured in 25 sessions that cover AI and machine learning, 5G and edge services, Project Monterey over NVIDIA's BlueField-2 DPU, and multi-cloud solutions. See how our latest technologies are enabling companies to modernize the data center, bring AI to the enterprise, maximize security, and improve efficiency. Below is just a sampling of some of the sessions you won't want to miss and be sure to come by the virtual booth to experience our latest demos.

Democratize AI
 The AI-ready enterprise platform from NVIDIA and VMware is democratizing AI for every business in every industry. Explore how combining NVIDIA AI Enterprise and VMware Cloud enables professionals to enhance their workflows in multiple ways with these sessions:

Networking
NVIDIA and VMware are working to offload, isolate, and accelerate VMware Cloud Foundation over NVIDIA's BlueFiled-2 DPUto enable true software-defined, hardware-accelerated deployments. Learn more about the improved performance, manageability, and security enabled by NVIDIA's DPU and AI-enabled networking solutions with these sessions below:

Future Workplace
 Experience how advanced solutions like NVIDIA virtual GPU, NVIDIA CloudXR and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise can take your workflows to the next level. Whether it's GPU-powered VDI, a platform for virtual collaboration, or cloud-based XR streaming, see how these technologies are driving the future workplace:

Check out all NVIDIA sessions and learn more about AI, networking, and the future workplace at VMworld. For any NVIDIA AI Enterprise questions or to schedule a meeting with the NVIDIA and VMWare experts, please reach email VMwareAI@nvidia.com.

Missed the blog post? Catch up and Curate your VMworld Experience: Session Scheduling is Live!

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 815 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58 173 M 58 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 138,92 $
Average target price 173,78 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-0.96%58 487
ACCENTURE PLC28.40%212 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.71%192 171
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.43%121 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.71%97 131
INFOSYS LIMITED34.68%96 186