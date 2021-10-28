VMware Named a Leader in Cloud System and Service Management According to Global Analyst Firm

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that leading analyst firm IDC has ranked VMware No. 1 in worldwide cloud system and service management software(1) based on IDC calculations of calendar year 2020 revenues. VMware’s continued commitment to innovation is enabling customers to monitor, better secure, optimize, and automate their multi-cloud environments.

“By adopting a cloud operating model, enterprises have the opportunity to achieve the promise of multi-cloud,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “VMware provides industry-leading, modern multi-cloud management solutions that enable our customers to consistently manage cost, security, performance and delivery across all types of clouds which helps to accelerate application innovation, maximize efficiency, and mitigate risk.”

Leading in Cloud System and Service Management

The IDC report, “Worldwide Cloud System and Service Management Software Market Shares, 2020: Growth Continues for Top Vendors,” analyzes vendor shares and activity across the worldwide cloud system and service management software market, while providing a competitive view of leading vendors.

The report credits VMware’s top position again for 2020 to its dedication to keep up with changing customer needs and new industry demands. According to the report, VMware’s purchase of SaltStack helped round out its industry-leading VMware vRealize Automation platform with SaltStack's open source event-driven configuration management capabilities. VMware also gained SaltStack’s SecOps functionalities for automating security compliance and vulnerability remediation. Additionally, IDC commends VMware for quickly integrating these capabilities as vRealize Automation SaltStack Config into the latest releases of vRealize Automation and vRealize Automation Cloud. According to the report, VMware continues to execute on its customer choice strategy by integrating with alternative open source configuration management tools customers may also use. IDC’s report also highlighted CloudHealth by VMware, a leading multi-cloud solution for simplifying financial management, streamlining operations, and strengthening security and compliance.

(1) IDC, “Worldwide Cloud System and Service Management Software Market Shares, 2021: Growth Continues for Top Vendors,” doc #US48074121, September 2021

