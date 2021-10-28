Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VMware Named a Leader in Cloud System and Service Management According to Global Analyst Firm

10/28/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that leading analyst firm IDC has ranked VMware No. 1 in worldwide cloud system and service management software(1) based on IDC calculations of calendar year 2020 revenues. VMware’s continued commitment to innovation is enabling customers to monitor, better secure, optimize, and automate their multi-cloud environments.

“By adopting a cloud operating model, enterprises have the opportunity to achieve the promise of multi-cloud,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “VMware provides industry-leading, modern multi-cloud management solutions that enable our customers to consistently manage cost, security, performance and delivery across all types of clouds which helps to accelerate application innovation, maximize efficiency, and mitigate risk.”

Leading in Cloud System and Service Management

The IDC report, “Worldwide Cloud System and Service Management Software Market Shares, 2020: Growth Continues for Top Vendors,” analyzes vendor shares and activity across the worldwide cloud system and service management software market, while providing a competitive view of leading vendors.

The report credits VMware’s top position again for 2020 to its dedication to keep up with changing customer needs and new industry demands. According to the report, VMware’s purchase of SaltStack helped round out its industry-leading VMware vRealize Automation platform with SaltStack's open source event-driven configuration management capabilities. VMware also gained SaltStack’s SecOps functionalities for automating security compliance and vulnerability remediation. Additionally, IDC commends VMware for quickly integrating these capabilities as vRealize Automation SaltStack Config into the latest releases of vRealize Automation and vRealize Automation Cloud. According to the report, VMware continues to execute on its customer choice strategy by integrating with alternative open source configuration management tools customers may also use. IDC’s report also highlighted CloudHealth by VMware, a leading multi-cloud solution for simplifying financial management, streamlining operations, and strengthening security and compliance.

Read the complete IDC report (registration required) at:

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, vRealize, CloudHealth, and SaltStack are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

(1) IDC, “Worldwide Cloud System and Service Management Software Market Shares, 2021: Growth Continues for Top Vendors,” doc #US48074121, September 2021


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VMWARE, INC.
08:13aVMware and eero, an Amazon Company, to Deliver Whole‑Home Wi‑Fi to Remote W..
PU
08:12aVMware and eero, an Amazon Company, to Deliver Whole-Home Wi-Fi to Remote Workers
BU
08:05aVMware Named a Leader in Cloud System and Service Management According to Global Analys..
BU
07:43aAutomotive Manufacturer Collaborates Easily with Coevolve and VMware SD-WAN
PU
03:51aVMware Cloud Verified Partners an essential ally
PU
03:01aSBERBANK : Sber reports 3Q 2021 Net Profit of -3-
DJ
10/27End to End Machine Learning with Training on-premises & inference in AWS using transfer..
PU
10/27The Top 10 Most-Watched Multi-Cloud Sessions from VMworld 2021
PU
10/27End to End Machine Learning with Training on-premises & inference in AWS using transfer..
PU
10/27Annual IT Report Driving Innovation Through Transformation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 814 M - -
Net income 2022 1 638 M - -
Net Debt 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64 400 M 64 400 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 32 300
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 153,79 $
Average target price 174,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.9.65%64 400
ACCENTURE PLC35.54%223 632
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.90%172 100
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.99%112 192
SNOWFLAKE INC.23.35%104 442
INFOSYS LIMITED37.68%97 883