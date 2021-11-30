VMware Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2021

As we head into the holiday season, VMware is filled with gratitude for our amazing customers and partners, and our incredible End-User Computing (EUC) team behind the innovative tech transforming industries. We're also thankful for and excited to announce that VMware has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2021 report, top-ranked in the current offering category and among the highest scores in the strategy category.

In this report, Forrester evaluated 11 unified endpoint management (UEM) providers against 24 criteria across three categories-current offering, strategy, and market presence. VMware was top-ranked in the current offering category with the highest possible score in the employee features criterion. VMware also had among the highest scores for the strategy category with the highest possible scores in the execution, market approach, performance, and partner ecosystem criteria.

In the report, Forrester emphasized the importance of implementing an 'anywhere-work' strategy and noted that UEM customers should look for providers that enable a better digital employee experience, provide modern management designed for the distributed workforce, and offer native security capabilities to support a Zero Trust strategy.

"As we move into 2022, Forrester predicts that 60% of organizations will pursue a hybrid working strategy in which employees divide their work time between home and office."

We believe Forrester recognized VMware as a Leader in this evaluation because of our Workspace ONE product, which enables customers to drive IT modernization with location-agnostic device management, implement a Zero Trust security model, and empower today's anywhere workforce. In the report, Forrester specifically stated, "VMware continues to balance EX, management, and security exceptionally well. VMware combines endpoint management, virtual desktops and apps, and identity capabilities to form the Workspace ONE digital workspace platform. The vendor sustains excellent financial performance through strong market execution and commitment to UEM."

At VMware, we recognize Workspace ONE needs to evolve with our customers, which is why we continue to innovate to meet customers' evolving use cases and requirements. Over the past year, we've reimagined the very foundation of our platform to deliver automated management, multi-modal employee experiences, Zero Trust security, and more. Recent innovations, also announced at VMworld 2021, include:

VMware Workspace ONE XR Hub : Extended reality (XR) devices, which include augmented and virtual reality head-mounted wearables, are now being deployed to deliver training, augmented workflows, design virtualization, remote assistance, and connect the anywhere workforce in more immersive ways. Workspace ONE XR Hub, now in beta, enables organizations to securely deploy XR devices at scale and deliver an exceptional employee experience (EX) with customization options and identity and access controls.

Continuous Compliance with Zero Trust: A new compliance engine at the heart of Workspace ONE will enable richer posture checks with more attributes, using real-time data instead of fixed intervals and leveraging on-device capabilities to directly remediate any compliance drift in state.

Integration of Intel vPro with Workspace ONE: With this partnership, customers will be able to manage endpoints independent of the operating system. Key capabilities include the ability to remotely wake a device, patch it and place it back into sleep; remotely wipe a device out-of-band for device recovery; and gain better insights into experiences, like Wi-Fi performance and battery health.

VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud:SaaS App Management by BetterCloud is an exciting new solution that extends Workspace ONE's visibility and management of SaaS apps, enabling IT admins to have broader control over the end user computing environment.

Download The Forrester Wave™: Unified Endpoint Management, Q4 2021 report to see why we believe VMware is positioned to help you drive IT modernization, implement intrinsic zero trust security, and empower today's anywhere workforce with Workspace ONE.