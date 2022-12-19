Advanced search
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
121.76 USD   -1.00%
VMware Named a Leader in Virtual Client Computing and European End User Experience Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments
BU
12/16AWS Backup adds schedule-based network throttling for VMware
AQ
12/16AWS Backup adds support for VMware vSphere tags
AQ
VMware Named a Leader in Virtual Client Computing and European End User Experience Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments

12/19/2022 | 08:02am EST
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in two recent IDC MarketScape reports on virtual client computing and end user experience management across both strategies and capabilities.

  • IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49857422, December 2022)
  • IDC MarketScape: European End User Experience Management 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR148395522, December 2022)

The Virtual Client Computing assessment highlights that “VMware's ecosystem includes a wide range of hardware, peripheral, and software vendors. Of greatest note, however, is its growing body of certified engineers and other infrastructure professionals — a potential boon in this labor-constrained industry. This factor alone is worth considering for many companies, as they can use existing VMware resources to meet virtualization and end-user computing needs.”

The European End User Experience Management assessment states, “VMware has an impressive portfolio of technologies complementing its DEX (Digital Employee Experience) offerings, such as UEM, VDI and DaaS, endpoint protection, secure remote access, and zero-trust security.” It also notes, “As for the full impact of VMware's offerings on end user experience, the vendor stands out thanks to its ability to add new virtual environments during performance issues, which can potentially lead to a significant improvement in overall productivity.”

“VMware has helped customers elevate digital employee experience through solutions like VMware Workspace ONE and our Horizon platform, which protects and manages virtual desktops and apps on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid or multi-cloud environments,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE are at the heart of VMware’s Anywhere Workspace solutions. At a time when hybrid work is on the rise, our innovations are designed to enable employees to work effectively from anywhere and give IT teams the tools and capabilities they need to make these experiences superior, frictionless and more secure.”

Read excerpts of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment” and “IDC MarketScape European End User Experience Management 2022 Vendor Assessment.”

Additional Resources

VMware, Horizon, Explore, Workspace ONE, and Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VMWARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 310 M - -
Net income 2023 1 324 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 477 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 800 M 51 800 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 53,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 121,76 $
Average target price 139,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.5.07%51 800
ZSCALER, INC.-64.46%16 470
MONDAY.COM LTD.-60.27%5 529
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED13.43%2 293
WALKME LTD.-45.75%900
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.49%630