VMware : Named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Third Year in a Row

In the Gartner 2020 Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure, VMware Receives Highest Product Scores in Three of Five Use Cases and Excellent Rating in Four of Five Use Cases

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure(1). This is the third consecutive year VMware has been positioned as a Leader for VMware SD-WAN in Gartner’s evaluation for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

In the Gartner 2020 Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure(2), VMware received the highest scores in three of five (Cloud-First WAN, Small/Midsize Enterprise/Regional WAN and Small Footprint Retail WAN) and received excellent rating (within the 4.0 range) in four of five use cases (Cloud-First WAN, Large Global WAN, Small/Midsize Enterprise Regional WAN and Small Footprint Retail WAN). VMware’s rankings are driven by its capabilities in scalability, cloud features, SD-WAN features, operational features, small platform flexibility, app performance, security features, and deployment flexibility capabilities.

The wide area network of today must intelligently connect users, wherever they may be, to applications, wherever they are located, and apply security in a consistent manner along the way based on centrally-defined policies. This has accelerated adoption of cloud-delivered SD-WAN and emergence of the SASE architecture. VMware SD-WAN is a cloud-first offering that delivers the best user experience, intrinsic security, and operational simplicity. The solution’s unique hyperscale architecture includes a global network of more than 2,700 cloud service nodes across 100+ points of presence built and managed by VMware.

“Work is no longer just one place. Employees now define the ‘office’ as anywhere they have an internet connection. We believe they should also have the same experience in a coffee shop as they would sitting at a desk on a corporate network,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, SD-WAN and SASE Business, VMware. “We believe our ability to deliver a consistent and more secure user experience for enterprises of all sizes is validated by our position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for three consecutive years. We also believe our position as a Leader in SD-WAN makes us an ideal partner for accelerating customers’ transition to a modern SASE architecture.”

VMware SD-WAN is a foundational component of the VMware SASE Platform, which converges cloud networking, cloud security and zero trust network access with best-in-class web security and cloud firewalling to deliver flexibility, agility, and scalability for enterprises of all sizes. The VMware SASE Platform helps safeguard performance of mission-critical applications, administers web and network security to protect against internal and external threats, automates troubleshooting and planning to ease support requirements, and simplifies operations through business-centric policies.

VMware recently announced enhancements across its VMware SASE Platform, including:

Expanded WAN/LAN Visibility: VMware Edge Network Intelligence gives IT teams added visibility and telemetry into the end-user experience as applications are accessed from anywhere, and application traffic traverses many different networks.

Best-in-Class Cloud & Web Security: VMware Cloud Web Security service will deliver best-in-class cloud and web security capabilities natively into the VMware SASE solution. This will help prevent unsecured traffic from entering the enterprise network, protect users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites, viruses, and malware, and allow the implementation and compliance to the organization's regulatory policies.

Integrated Next-Gen Firewall as a Service: VMware plans to integrate VMware NSX into the VMware SASE Platform for cloud-delivered firewall as a service in both single-tenanted and multi-tenanted deployment options. This will complement the on-prem firewall capabilities of the existing VMware SD-WAN solution today.

