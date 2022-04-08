Share "VMware Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of America's Most Trusted Companies" on Twitter

VMware has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista in their first annual ranking of America's Most Trusted Companies. VMware was ranked fourth in the software and telecommunications category.

In its 2022 rankings, Newsweek and Statista recognized 400 publicly-traded U.S. corporations with $500 million or more in annual revenues in 22 industries after surveying 50,000 U.S. residents. The Most Trusted Companies list was chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. Newsweek and Statista considered three main public touchpoints of trust-customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

Newsweek also recently recognized VMware on its list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 for the third consecutive year.

At VMware, we envision a future where customers are confident their data is secure and being used responsibly, employees can be sure their companies are transparent and ethical, and all stakeholders are effectively safeguarded from cyberattacks threatening our digital world. By viewing innovation through a lens of digital ethics and stewardship, and by focusing on security, privacy-by-design and transparency, VMware establishes and maintains trust among our people, customers, partners, shareholders and communities.

VMware is building a more sustainable, equitable and secure future by integrating Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals across the company and aligning them with its core business strategy. These goals are reflected in the company's 2030 Agenda, a decade-long commitment to a future in which its technology will make a positive impact on all its stakeholders. Learn more about ESG at VMware.

