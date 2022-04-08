Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VMware, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMW   US9285634021

VMWARE, INC.

(VMW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
111.25 USD   +0.22%
04/07Rackspace Technology Signs Strategic Partnership With Cohesity to Provide Data Protection
MT
04/07VMWARE UNVEILS VMWARE EXPLORE : The Industry's Go-To-Event for All Things Multi-Cloud
BU
04/06VMWARE : Cloud on AWS Advanced Networking and Routing Features
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VMware : Named to Newsweek's Inaugural List of America's Most Trusted Companies

04/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
VMware has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista in their first annual ranking of America's Most Trusted Companies. VMware was ranked fourth in the software and telecommunications category.

In its 2022 rankings, Newsweek and Statista recognized 400 publicly-traded U.S. corporations with $500 million or more in annual revenues in 22 industries after surveying 50,000 U.S. residents. The Most Trusted Companies list was chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. Newsweek and Statista considered three main public touchpoints of trust-customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

Newsweek also recently recognized VMware on its list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 for the third consecutive year.

At VMware, we envision a future where customers are confident their data is secure and being used responsibly, employees can be sure their companies are transparent and ethical, and all stakeholders are effectively safeguarded from cyberattacks threatening our digital world. By viewing innovation through a lens of digital ethics and stewardship, and by focusing on security, privacy-by-design and transparency, VMware establishes and maintains trust among our people, customers, partners, shareholders and communities.

VMware is building a more sustainable, equitable and secure future by integrating Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals across the company and aligning them with its core business strategy. These goals are reflected in the company's 2030 Agenda, a decade-long commitment to a future in which its technology will make a positive impact on all its stakeholders. Learn more about ESG at VMware.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Disclaimer

VMware Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:09:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 750 M - -
Net income 2023 1 699 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46 843 M 46 843 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
EV / Sales 2024 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 37 500
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VMWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
VMware, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VMWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,25 $
Average target price 139,91 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rangarajan Govind Raghuram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumit Dhawan President
Zane C. Rowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Chairman
Jason Conyard Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VMWARE, INC.-4.00%46 843
ACCENTURE PLC-17.56%216 477
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.45%177 527
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.82%115 606
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.56%100 181
INFOSYS LIMITED-4.07%99 983