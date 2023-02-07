VMware : New Career Certifications and a New Specialist Badge to Kick Off the New Year!

The VMware certification team has been hard at work, teaming up with subject matter experts and studiously preparing all of the publishing and quality assurance tasks to deliver these new offerings. If you are new to VMware and unsure of the differences and cohesion between career certifications and specialist badges, we recommend you review this 4+ minute video:

End-User Computing

The End-User Computing certification domain consists of Desktop Management and Digital Workspace. This solution includes products such as VMware Horizon and WorkspaceONE respectively.

VMware Desktop Management certifications are designed to gauge your level of skill designing, installing, and managing a VMware Horizon with View environment deployed on a VMware vSphere implementation. The VCP-DTM 2023 certification validates a candidate's skills in performing in-depth configuration and management of VMware Horizon environments. This industry leading certification proves that VCP-DTM 2023 earners can securely deliver personalized virtual desktops, applications, and online services to end-users. The new VMware Horizon 8.x Professional (2V0-51.23) exam leads to your VMware Certified Professional - Desktop Management 2023 certification

Visit the exam webpage to learn about different option to prepare for the exam:

VMware Horizon 8.x Professional (2V0-51.23)

Exam Guide (2V0-51.23)

Exam Guide (2V0-51.23)

The following course was used to develop this exam and is strongly recommended:

VMware Horizon 8: Deploy and Manager

Product:

Horizon 8

Data Center Virtualization

The Data Center Virtualization certification domain and solution includes products such as vSphere and vSAN.

The VCP-DCV 2023 certification validates candidate skills to implement, manage, and troubleshoot a vSphere infrastructure, using best practices to provide a powerful, flexible, and secure foundation for business agility that can accelerate the transformation to cloud computing. The new VMware vSphere 8.x Professional (2V0-21.23) exam leads to your VMware Certified Professional - Data Center Virtualization 2023 certification.

VMware vSphere 8.x Professional (2V0-21.23)
Exam Guide (2V0-21.23)

Or download the Exam Guide for a printable version of the same details: Exam Guide (2V0-21.23)

The following courses were used to develop this exam and are strongly recommended:

VMware vSphere: Install, Configure, Manage [V8]

VMware vSphere: Operate, Scale and Secure [V8]

Product:

VMware vSphere 8

The VMware Specialist - vSAN 2023 badge validates an earner's understanding of vSphere and vSAN concepts and requirements. It also demonstrates proper vSAN design principles and best practices knowledge as well as working knowledge of storage, security and networking concepts and storage data services. The badge holder is able to install and configure vSAN. They are also capable of managing and monitoring a vSAN and performing basic troubleshooting and problem resolution. The new VMware vSAN Specialist (v2) (5V0-22.23) exam leads to your VMware Certified Specialist - vSAN 2023 certification.

The new VMware vSAN Specialist (v2) (5V0-22.23) exam leads to your VMware Certified Specialist - vSAN 2023 certification.

VMware vSAN Specialist (v2) (5V0-22.23)

Exam Guide (5V0-22.23)

Exam Guide (5V0-22.23)

Cloud Management and Automation

The Cloud Management and Automation certification domain includes Management, Automation and Operations. This solution includes products from the Aria Suite (formerly vRealize) and VMware Cloud.

VCAP-CMA Design 2023 certification validates your ability to design and integrate vRealize Automation solutions within your large enterprise environments. This industry-recognized certification improves your credibility among your peers and proves that you have a deep understanding of cloud management design principles and methodologies. The new Cloud Management and Automation Advanced Design (3V0-32.23) exam leads to your VMware Certified Advanced Professional - Cloud Management and Automation Design 2023

Visit the exam webpage to learn about different option to prepare for the exam:

Cloud Management and Automation Advanced Design (3V0-32.23)

Exam Guide (3V0-32.23)

Exam Guide (3V0-32.23)

The following courses were used to develop this exam and are strongly recommended:

VMware vRealize Operations: Install, Configure, Manage [V8.6]

VMware vRealize Operations: Advanced Use Cases [v8.x]

VMware Aria Automation: Install, Configure, Manage [V8.10]

VMware Aria Suite Lifecycle: Install, Configure, Manage [V8.8]

Product:

VMware Aria (formerly VMware vRealize)

